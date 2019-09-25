SHERRARD — Wednesday's Three Rivers Conference girls' golf meet was a day for Kewanee, and Riley Hansen in particular, to make history.
With the Boilermakers' senior standout completing a conference grand slam by winning her fourth consecutive individual title, the first-year Kewanee girls' program made its mark by capturing the team championship.
Three of the Boilermakers' four players finished 1-2-3 as Kewanee tallied 353 strokes at Fyre Lake Golf Club to finish well ahead of runner-up Peru St. Bede (408) and reigning TRAC champion Princeton (425).
"We've been working hard, and we really wanted to win this," said Hansen. "We knew the talent level of the other two (freshmen Mya Mirocha and Aspen Schwickeroth), and we were pretty excited. I'm very happy with how the team is performing.
"If you had told me during my freshman year that Kewanee would end up having a girls' team, I'd have never thought that would ever happen."
The lone senior among the Kewanee quartet, Hansen set the pace by shooting a 2-under par 68 — the second-best 18-hole score of her prep career, topped only by the 67 she carded at last year's 1A regional meet at Oak Run.
The Western Illinois-bound star had just one bogey on her scoreboard as she delivered a consistent round with 14 pars and three birdies.
"This was one of my goals, for sure," Hansen said of a fourth Three Rivers title. "I've been working on my wedges and my putting, and I was just trying to play my game. I'm happy to get (first place); now I'm hoping to get better. I hope it's not like last year, where I got a 67 then shot an 84 (at sectionals)."
With Mirocha as her playing partner, Hansen said she was able to relax and play a relatively carefree round of golf.
"Playing with Mya calmed me down," she said. "We were out there talking. It was fun."
In turn, Mirocha and junior teammate Natalie Yepsen got in on the fun. Yepsen also tallied three birdies as she shot an 80 to take second place, edging Mirocha by two strokes for the silver medal.
"There were a couple of holes where I could've had lower numbers, but it was good; I played really well," Yepsen stated. "The front nine was really good. I hit most of my greens, and I had a couple of birdies that helped me."
Mirocha felt her first conference meet could have gone even better than it did.
"I was hoping to do better, to shoot in the 30s on both sides," she said. "I played here three weeks ago, but the course was a little less wet then. I shot better than in my practice round, so that's a plus. I feel like I can go forward from here, which is good."
Rockridge siblings earn all-conference: Rockridge tallied 432 strokes to finish fourth out of eight teams and had siblings Ella and Amelia Rursch both earn their first all-conference medals.
Ella Rursch, a junior, shot a 98 to earn sixth place, while her freshman sister took eighth with a 101. The top 10 individuals earned all-conference medals.
"I'm so very happy, and I'm glad I get to share this with my sister," said the older Rursch. "This is the first year being all-conference for both of us, which makes this extra special."
Riverdale senior Audrey Graham shot a 96 to take fifth place, while Erie-Prophetstown senior Samantha Soleta tied for 10th with a 102.
"Even though I didn't shoot my best," said Graham, "I'm very happy with my progress between last year and this year."