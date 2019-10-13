CLASS 2A O'FALLON SECTIONAL
When and where: Today at 8:30 a.m. at Far Oaks Golf Club in Caseyville. Area team: Rock Island. Other teams: Chatham Glenwood, Edwardsville, Joliet Central, Marion, Minooka, Normal Community, O'Fallon, Peoria Richwoods, Quincy, Springfield, Washington.
Area team info: Holding off Dunlap by three strokes to finish third at the Galesburg Regional, Rock Island is in the sectional round for the first time since 2011. Now, the Rocks look to punch their ticket to state for the first time since 1999; they have 10 previous team state appearances to their credit, seven of which came in a 10-season period between 1990-99.
Rock Island: Payton Aschemann (Fr.), Emma Beierlein (Sr.), Charly Heber-Spates (Jr.), Josie Pennington (Sr.), Abbi Rasmussen (Jr.), Bailey Tripilas (Sr.).
Area individual — Moline: Kacie Knary (So.).
Next round: The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to this weekend's Class 2A state meet at Hickory Point Golf Club in Decatur.
CLASS 1A PERU ST. BEDE SECTIONAL
When and where: Today at 9 a.m. at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley. Area teams: Alleman, Geneseo, Kewanee, United. Other teams: Beecher, Bloomington Central Catholic, Dwight, Metamora, New Lenox Providence, Normal University, Peru St. Bede, Peoria Notre Dame.
Area team info: Three of the four area teams here advanced out of the Geneseo Regional, where the Maple Leafs captured their third consecutive team title and their sixth regional championship in the last seven years. The Leafs now seek their fifth straight trip to state as a team, and the ninth in program history. ... Regional runner-up United is making its second straight sectional appearance and is shooting for its first state team berth, while third-place finisher Alleman is in the sectionals for the first time since 2013 and is shooting for the second state team appearance in its history; the Pioneers last qualified in 2009. ... Kewanee advanced out of its own regional with a second-place finish behind St. Bede; this is the first sectional berth for the first-year Boilermaker girls' golf program.
Alleman: Molly Ahern (Jr.), Campbell Gustafson (So.), Bella Massa (Jr.), Alannah Stevens (Sr.), Megan Tanghe (Sr.), Clare Thomson (Jr.).
Geneseo: Jenah Hart (Jr.), Paige Laingen (Jr.), Eryn Murray (Sr.), Keely Nguyen (So.), Miranda Roemer (Jr.), Elizabeth Roodhouse (Sr.).
Kewanee: Riley Hansen (Sr.), Mya Mirocha (Jr.), Aspen Schwickeroth (Fr.), Natalie Yepsen (Jr.).
United: Claire Carnes (So.), Emily Grodjesk (Sr.), Haley Marshall (Jr.), Paige McKeown (Jr.), Gabby Neice (Sr.), Addy Trego (So.).
Area individuals — Erie-Prophetstown: Samantha Soleta (Sr.); Mercer County: Mia Hillyer (Jr.), Callie Siering (Jr.), Kristina Snowdon (Jr.); Ridgewood: Madison Lindsey (Jr.); Riverdale: Audrey Graham (Sr.); Rockridge: Ella Douglas (Sr.), Amelia Rursch (Fr.), Ella Rursch (Jr.).
Next round: The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to this weekend's Class 1A state meet at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.