THREE RIVERS
Conference meet: Sept. 25 at Fyre Lake Golf Club, Sherrard. Defending team champion: Princeton. Defending individual champion: Riley Hansen, Kewanee.
Teams to watch: At last year's meet, Princeton edged Peru St. Bede by three strokes for the team title, and both clubs look primed to duel for supremacy again. The Lady Tigers return half of a Class 1A sectional-qualifying squad, with the Bruins returning a pair of individual sectional advancers. ... Also in the mix will be Rockridge, the TRAC bronze-medal squad in 2018, which returns four players from a sectional-advancing team. ... Erie-Prophetstown and Sherrard cannot be counted out, although each team graduated key seniors.
Individuals to watch: Entering her senior season, Kewanee's Hansen looks to complete a conference grand slam by winning a fourth consecutive TRAC title. Among those looking to push the three-time state qualifier is her junior teammate, Natalie Yepson, the conference runner-up and a sectional qualifier. ... The Rockets have several solid players led by senior Ella Douglas and including junior Ella Rursch. ... Riverdale senior Audrey Graham was an all-conference player and a sectional qualifier last fall. ... E-P senior Samantha Soleta looks to build on a top 10 conference effort in 2018.
LINCOLN TRAIL
Conference meet: Oct. 2 at Oak Run Golf Course, Dahinda. Defending team champion: Mercer County. Individual champion: Elizabeth Whitford, Mid-County (graduated).
Teams to watch: Returning four players from last year's LTC Railsplitter championship team, a squad that also earned a Class 1A regional runner-up finish, the Golden Eagles are primed to fly high again this fall, but could be challenged by a solid United squad that finished as the LTC runner-up, then topped MerCo for a regional title. The Red Storm return five of last year's top six golfers.
Individuals to watch: With reigning conference champion Whitford having graduated, there are several solid candidates looking to fill her shoes. Among them is last year's Railsplitter runner-up, Ridgewood's Madison Haar. ... Mercer County junior Callie Siering, a top five conference finisher, could also be in the mix, along with her classmates Mia Hillyer and Kristina Snowdon. ... United junior Paige McKeown is another player to watch, as is Annawan-Wethersfield junior Chloe Liichow.