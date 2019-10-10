GENESEO — The Geneseo girls' golf team left little doubt as to the team outcome of Thursday's Class 1A regional the Maple Leafs hosted.
While individual medalist Elizabeth Roodhouse tried to keep from knowing what she was shooting during her round at the par 72 Sugar Maple Golf Club, when the scores were posted they were impressive. With Roodhouse leading the charge with an 84, all six Geneseo golfers carded scores under 98 and had all six place among the Top 10 individuals.
That led to a runaway team victory as Geneseo's 360 topped Monmouth-United 411 and Alleman 412 in the nine-team field. Those three teams advance to Monday's Peru St. Bede Sectional at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.
“I'm very proud of them,” said Geneseo coach Jon Murray after his team's third straight regional title. “The way they were able to stay focused on their game through the rough patches and then the good stuff happens at the end if you can just focus on your game in the moment; then the results take care of themselves.”
“I'm excited I won and I'm really excited our team won,” said Roodhouse. “I think this is a nice stepping stone for sectionals to go back to state and hopefully we will do a lot better at state this year (the team missed the cut into Saturday's final round last year).”
Roodhouse said she did her best staying focused and not wanting to even know what her score was when cards were checked after nine holes.
“I plugged my ears so I couldn't hear what my score was,” she said of how she tried to approach her round. “I like keep my mental (focus) n what's ahead and not what I've done.”
While Roodhouse was consistent with a 42-42 on her card, others were definitely able to “get through the rough patches.” Senior Eryn Murray bounced back with a terrific inward 1-over 37 for her 87 and placed third individually; Paige Laingen went 51-42 for her fourth-place 93.
There were other types of bounce-backs for the Leafs, too. Even though her 98 wasn't needed in the team score, Keely Nguyen rebounded with a Thursday 98 after shooting a 121 at last week's Western Big 6 Conference Meet where the Leafs carded a team 385 and finished second to Quincy's 340.
“Everyday you try to do what you think is the best thing that day and them moments happen,” said coach Murray of the huge improvement. “We just happened to be down a little at conference and up today. You look at our (fifth and sixth players) and those girls really improved from Big 6.”
Even with Geneseo stealing the headlines, there were plenty of other solid rounds and terrific accomplishments at Sugar Maple.
Alleman's Megan Tanghe shot a season-best 86 and had to settle for second after being the clubhouse leader for over 90 minutes before Roodhouse posted in one of the final groups.
“I knew Elizabeth is a really strong competitor, so I knew I probably wouldn't (win) it,” said Tanghe, who was also WB6 individual runner-up last week at Highland Springs. “I was just excited to be top three.”
She was even more excited about the team making it to the next stage of the state series. Her round led the Pioneers to their first team sectional berth since 2010. She nearly matched Pioneer coach Abby Frideres, who was the school's last girls' individual regional champ in 2009.
“This is so amazing,” Tanghe said of Thursday's team finish after placing fifth in the Big 6 Meet. “After conference was crazy, we went in not as confident as we should have. I was confident my team would pull through and that we would be able to go as a team.”
“This is very exciting,” said Frideres of the team advancement. “From last year, our goal for 2019 was to make it to sectionals as a team and we did.”
It was also exciting for United, which is making its second straight sectional appearance. The Red Storm was led by Paige McKeown's fifth-place 94.
Riverdale's Audrey Graham led the local individuals. She carded a 95 and placed sixth. Erie-Prophetstown's Samantha Soleta shot 96 and tied for seventh.
Rockridge had three individuals advance – Ella Douglas (98) and sisters Ella Rursch (103) and Amellia Rursch (108). Mercer County also had three individuals move on – Mia Hillyer (102), Kristina Snowdon (103) and Callie Siering (108). They will be joined by Cambridge's Madison Lindsey (99).
