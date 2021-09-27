Geneseo fueled by last year's sectional shutout

GENESEO — In six of the seven seasons prior to the fall of 2020, competing in the sectional round was practically a given for the Geneseo girls golf team.
Taking regional-championship hardware with them to the sectional meet also became a way of life for the Lady Leafs, winners of three straight regionals from 2013-15 and again from 2017-19.
While it took a COVID-altered postseason to end the Leafs' run of sectional appearances, missing the next level remains a motivator for this year's squad.
"Our biggest challenges should come from Rock Falls and Rockridge, but we're definitely shooting to win it this year," said Geneseo senior Keely Nguyen, referring to some of the top competition at Thursday's Class 1A Alleman Regional.
"It's going to be close. I definitely think we can at least be in the top three. Everyone is really focused and working on all of the little things."
Last fall's third-place finish at the 1A Oregon Regional would, under normal circumstances, have been good enough to send Geneseo on to the sectional meet.
Under COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time, however, only the top two teams and the top five individuals not on a qualifying team advanced. That shut out the Leafs, apart from Nguyen, sophomore teammate Addie Mills and then-senior Miranda Roemer.
"We're looking forward to the opportunity this year," said Geneseo coach Jon Murray of the return to a normal postseason setup. "We're just ready to go out and play, and let the chips fall where they may. That's the only thing left to do."
Ahead of Thursday's regional round at Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island, the Lady Leafs sport a perfect 13-0 record in dual meets and finished second to five-time conference champio Quincy at last week's Western Big 6 meet in Galesburg.
Nguyen led the Geneseo charge at Lake Bracken Country Club, shooting an 84 to take fourth and earn first-team All-Big 6 honors. Freshman teammate Keely Roberts added a 95 to finish 11th and earn second-team kudos.
"I believe right now, I'm hitting my peak," said Nguyen. "I did a practice round at Saukie the other day and shot 5-over, and I believe I can fix what I need to and be more focused by regionals."
In addition to Nguyen and Mills, senior Claire Toone has become a fixture in the Geneseo lineup. The emergence of freshmen Roberts and Olivia Seei strengthens the Leafs now and points to future success for the team.
A hidden strength for Geneseo once Thursday's regional round rolls around is the course itself, which hosted the 2020 Western Big 6 girls' championships.
"Saukie is such a short course," said Nguyen, "and I think last year, we played there maybe 10 times more than we did on our home course."