KEWANEE — Not too many first-year teams can put themselves into a position to enjoy instant success.
Led by two of the Three Rivers Conference's top players, the Kewanee girls' golf squad is hoping to be the exception to that rule as it prepares for today's conference meet at Sherrard's Fyre Lake Golf Club.
Although consisting of only four players, the Boilermakers feel good about their chances to be in the mix for a Three Rivers title as a first-year program, as one of that quartet is senior and three-time Class 1A state qualifier Riley Hansen.
Also on the roster is junior Natalie Yepson, a solid player in her own right, along with freshmen Mya Mirocha and Aspen Schwickeroth.
"I knew we had at least one freshman coming in, but we had to wait for the other to get here, and here we are now," said Kewanee coach Kirk Fristad. "They were looking forward to (having a team of their own). They competed with the boys' team until our Boiler Invite before going on their own.
"We're excited to have had a few weeks together, to get ready for conference and for regionals."
While Hansen, a state runner-up two years ago, has made a name for herself, Yepson is a two-time sectional qualifier who is looking to make her state breakthrough this fall.
Among the two freshmen, Mirocha finished second behind Hansen at last Saturday's Geneseo Invitational. Prior to that, she placed eighth at the Boiler Invitational, where Hansen took fifth.
"Both Mya and Aspen have stepped in and filled a hole for us, giving us four decent kids," said Fristad. "There's some solid teams in the Three Rivers, but I like to think we're not too bad either. Peru St. Bede is solid again, but we just have to worry about ourselves and do what we can do."
With that in mind, Fristad feels the Boilermakers can make a big splash by winning a conference championship in the program's first year. That short-term goal could also have a long-term impact.
"I knew there's a few girls in eighth grade who are thinking of coming out, and if we can get to at least six players, that gives us some depth," he said. "We're hoping to build on and add another program."