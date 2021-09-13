Family ties strengthen Rockridge girls golf squad

Family ties have helped to strengthen the Rockridge girls golf team this season, in more ways than one.

Ninth-year Rocket head coach Daphne Graves has gone from coaching one of her step-daughters last fall to being with two of them with this year's addition of freshman Neva Graves.

"At the beginning of the season, I was thinking I was going to be on the JV, maybe at the edge of (being on) the varsity," said the younger Graves. "I just ended up pushing through.

"It was a little stressful at first, but everyone's been very supportive. The whole team's helped me and it's felt nice."

She joins her older sister, sophomore Hannah Graves, who in 2020 helped the Rockets cap a COVID-abbreviated season with a second-place finish at the Class 1A Kewanee Regional. Hannah had the team's lowest score that day with a 94.

Hannah has enjoyed the addition of her younger sister to the Rockridge lineup, not just for sibling ties but for the way Neva has strengthened the Rockets as a team.

"I really like having Neva with me," Hannah said. "It's like the whole team is a family. If one of us has a bad round, someone else is there to pick us up and make our team score better."