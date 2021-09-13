Family ties strengthen Rockridge girls golf squad

Family ties have helped to strengthen the Rockridge girls golf team this season, in more ways than one.
Ninth-year Rocket head coach Daphne Graves has gone from coaching one of her step-daughters last fall to being with two of them with this year's addition of freshman Neva Graves.
"At the beginning of the season, I was thinking I was going to be on the JV, maybe at the edge of (being on) the varsity," said the younger Graves. "I just ended up pushing through.
"It was a little stressful at first, but everyone's been very supportive. The whole team's helped me and it's felt nice."
She joins her older sister, sophomore Hannah Graves, who in 2020 helped the Rockets cap a COVID-abbreviated season with a second-place finish at the Class 1A Kewanee Regional. Hannah had the team's lowest score that day with a 94.
Hannah has enjoyed the addition of her younger sister to the Rockridge lineup, not just for sibling ties but for the way Neva has strengthened the Rockets as a team.
"I really like having Neva with me," Hannah said. "It's like the whole team is a family. If one of us has a bad round, someone else is there to pick us up and make our team score better."
Breaking into the varsity lineup as a freshman a year ago, Hannah could also understand the situation her sister found herself in.
"It's a good group of girls and I like playing with all of them," she said. "When all of the freshmen came in this year — and we've got a lot of freshmen this season — everyone was very inclusive."
The sisters have teamed with several key returners from last year, including senior Emma Slattery and the junior duo of Amelia Rursch and Lillian Dehner, to create what thus far has been a highly successful season.
In addition to an 8-1 record in dual meets, Rockridge has tournament titles at the Mercer County and Stillman Valley invitationals to its credit, along with a second-place finish at the Princeton Ryder Cup tournament and a third-place showing at the Rock Falls Invitational.
"We didn't do any invites last year so with some of these girls, they hadn't played an 18-hole event before this season," said Coach Graves. "Now, we've had four of them. That shows the girls the difference between playing nine and 18 holes."
The next 18-hole venture for the Rockets is Wednesday's Three Rivers Conference meet, hosted by Peru St. Bede at Spring Valley's Spring Creek Golf Course.
Looking to compete with Kewanee for the team championship, Graves feels that with the postseason not far down the road, the conference meet will provide the ideal challenge to get her team in the right frame of mind.
"It'll be good to get the nerves out, going through the tension of something that's a little more than an invite," she said. "It puts a little more pressure on them, so that they can get the feeling of what the postseason is going to be like."
In terms of sharing both the pressure and the goals of the impending postseason, Coach Graves is especially glad to have family along for the ride.
"It's been awesome," she said, "That's been the fun part of it, getting to bond with both of the girls and having them be part of a fantastic team. We have 22 girls in the program, and with both stepdaughters on the team, that says a lot about them."