2019 Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Girls Golf All-Stars

You have free articles remaining.
Player of the Year: Riley Hansen, sr., Kewanee
Class 1A all-state for the third year, placing eighth in the state; third-place individual finisher at Peru-St. Bede Sectional leading the Boiler Girls to a team state appearance; Kewanee Regional individual champ; Three Rivers Conference individual champion for the fourth year.
Ella Douglas, sr., Rockridge
Tie for 10th at Class 1A Geneseo Regional to qualify for sectional.
Audrey Graham, sr., Riverdale
Placed sixth individually at Class 1A Geneseo Regional to qualify for sectional; placed fifth individually at Three Rivers Conference Meet, earning all-conference honors.
Emily Grodjeski, sr., United
Was part of second-place team at Class 1A Geneseo Regional to qualify for sectional; tied for fourth individually at Lincoln Trail Conference Meet to earn all-conference honors.
Mia Hillyer, jr., Mercer County
Class 1A sectional individual qualifier out of Geneseo Regional; placed seventh at Lincoln Trail Conference Meet to earn all-conference honors.
Kacie Knary, so., Moline
Tied for fifth individually at Galesburg Regional to advance to Class 2A sectional play; placed ninth individually at Western Big 6 Conference Meet to earn second team all-conference honors.
Paige Laingen, jr., Geneseo
Placed fourth at Class 1A Geneseo Regional to help team qualify for sectional play; placed 10th at Western Big 6 Conference Meet to earn second team all-conference honors.
Madison Lindsey, jr., Ridgewood
Class 1A sectional individual qualifier out of Geneseo Regional; was runner-up at Lincoln Trail Conference tournament to earn all-conference honors.
Haley Marshall, jr., United
Helped Red Storm place second at Class 1A Geneseo Regional to help team qualify for sectional play; placed sixth individually at Lincoln Trail Conference meet to earn all-conference honors.
Paige McKeown, jr., United
Placed fifth at Class 1A Geneseo Regional to help team qualify for sectional play; won Lincoln Trail Conference individual title to lead all-conference team.
Mya Mirocha, fr., Kewanee
Was the No. 2 player on state and sectional team qualifier; T8 individually at Peru-St. Bede Sectional; third place finisher at Kewanee Regional; third place at Three Rivers Conference Meet, earning all-conference honors.
Eryn Murray, sr., Geneseo
Tied for eighth at Peru-St. Bede Sectional to qualify for state as an individual, missing final round of state after shooting a 90; Placed third at Class 1A Geneseo Regional to help team qualify for sectional play; placed eighth at Western Big 6 Conference meet to earn second team all-conference honors.
Josie Pennington, sr., Rock Island
Tied for medalist honors at Class 2A Galesburg Regional, losing in a playoff; helped Rocks advance as team to sectional play; placed fifth at Western Big 6 Conference Meet to earn first-team all-conference honors.
Miranda Roemer, jr., Geneseo
Placed ninth at Class 1A Geneseo Regional to help team qualify for sectional play; tied for 11th at Western Big 6 Conference Meet to earn second team all-conference honors.
Elizabeth Roodhouse, sr., Geneseo
Was medalist at Class 1A Geneseo Regional to help team qualify for sectional play; tied for sixth at Western Big 6 Conference meet to earn first team all-conference honors.
Amelia Rursch, fr., Rockridge
Class 1A sectional individual qualifier out of Geneseo Regional; placed eighth at Three Rivers Conference meet, earning all-conference honors.
Ella Rursch, jr., Rockridge
Class 1A sectional individual qualifier out of Geneseo Regional; placed sixth at Three Rivers Conference meet, earning all-conference honors.
Callie Siering, jr., Mercer County
Class 1A sectional individual qualifier out of Geneseo Regional; placed eighth at Lincoln Trail Conference meet to earn all-conference honors.
Kristina Snowdon, jr., Mercer County
Class 1A sectional individual qualifier out of Geneseo Regional; placed ninth at Lincoln Trail Conference meet to earn all-conference honors.
Samantha Soletta, sr., Erie-Prophetstown
Tied for 7th at Geneseo Regional to advance to sectional; tied for 10th at Three Rivers Conference meet, earning all-conference honors.
Megan Tanghe, sr., Alleman
Was individual runner-up at Geneseo Regional advancing to sectional play; earned first-team All-Western Big 6 Conference honors with fourth-place finish.
Natalie Yepsen, jr., Kewanee
No. 3 player on the state and sectional team qualifier; placed second individually at Lincoln Trail Conference Meet, earning all-conference honors.