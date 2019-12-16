2019 Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Boys' Golf All-Stars

You have free articles remaining.
Golfer of the Year: Drew Hall, so., Rockridge
Drew Hall, so., Rockridge: Placed third individually in the Class A state finals; tied for first at the Brown County Sectional; was the Kewanee Wethersfield Regional individual champion; placed third in the Three Rivers Conference Meet.
Bill Bumann, jr., Ridgewood
Tied for 20th at Brown County Sectional, helping the Spartans advance to state as a team; placed fourth individually at Lincoln Trail Conference Meet earning all-conference honors.
Thomas Bumann, jr., Ridgewood
Tied for 36th in Class A state finals after helping Spartans qualify for state as a team; T9 individually at Brown County Sectional helping the Spartans advance to state as a team; placed third at Kewanee Wethersfield Regional; Three Rivers individual champion
Ryan Bussert, sr., Riverdale:
Tied for 21st in the Class A state finals, helping the Rams finish third as a team; T3 individually at Freeport Aquin Sectional; individual runner-up at Peru-St. Bede Regional; tied for fifth in Three Rivers Conference Meet, earning all-conference honors.
Drew Coleman, sr., Alleman
Placed 54th in Class A state finals, helping Pioneers to a sixth-place team finish; second-team All-Western Big 6 Conference, tying for 12th individually.
Evan Earl, jr., Sherrard
Individual state qualifier with a T12 finish at the Brown County Sectional (83); sixth at Kewanee Wethersfield Regional.
Danny Ford, sr., Geneseo
Class 2A sectional individual qualifier; earned first team All-Western Big 6 Conference honors with a fifth-place finish.
Ben Frieden, sr., Moline
Class 3A sectional individual qualifier with a T23 finish at Normal Community Regional; earned second-team All-Western Big 6 Conference honors with a ninth-place finish.
Ganon Greenman, jr., Ridgewood:
Tied for 20th at Brown County Sectional helping the Spartans advance to state as a team; fourth at Kewanee Wethersfield Regional; T5 at Lincoln Trail Conference Meet, earning all-conference honors.
James Moorhusen, so., Riverdale
Tied for 23rd in the Class A state finals, helping the Rams finish third in the team standings; T3 individually at Peru-St. Bede Regional; was individual Three Rivers Conference champion for team champ Rams.
Dan O'Neill, so., Rockridge
Tied for 32nd in Class A state finals; T12 Brown County Sectional; T7 at Kewanee Wethersfield Regional.
Aaron Rogers, so., Moline
Class 3A sectional individual qualifier with a T11 finish at Normal Community Regional; earned first-team All-Western Big 6 Conference honors with a third-place finish.
Andrew Schrader, sr., Fulton
Placed 9th in the Class A state finals helping the Steamers to seventh-place team finish; T7 at Freeport Aquin Sectional; Eastland Regional individual runner-up; Three Rivers Conference individual runner-up.
Dylan Schueneman, sr., Moline:
Class 3A sectional individual qualifier with a T13 at Normal Community Regional; earned second-team All-Western Big 6 Conference honors with T12 finish.
A.J. Shoemaker, sr., Alleman
Tied for 40th in Class A state finals, helping Pioneers to s sixth-place team finish; T12 Brown County Sectional; tied for seventh individually at Kewanee Wethersfield Regional; earned All-Western Big 6 second-team honors with seventh-place finish.
Ashton Sutton, so., Riverdale
Tied for 31st in Class A state finals helping Rams finish third as a team; T9 individually at Freeport Aquin Sectional; T6 individually at Peru-St. Bede Regional; T5 at Three Rivers Conference Meet, earning all-conference honors.
Brennan Welch, so., Sherrard
Tied for 40th individually in Class A state finals; T9 Brown County Sectional.
Ian Wiebenga, so., Fulton
T55 in Class A state finals helping the Steamers to seventh-place team finish; T7 at Freeport Aquin Sectional; was Eastland Regional individual medalist.
Patrick Wiebenga, jr., Fulton
Tied for 43rd in Class A state finals helping the Steamers to seventh-place team finish; individual fourth-place finisher at Eastland Regional.
Dylan Wiemers, sr., Moline
Class 3A individual state qualifier with fifth-place tie at Pekin Sectional; T17 individually at Normal Community Regional.
Seth Winchell, sr., Geneseo
Class 2A sectional individual qualifier after tying for second individually at Peoria Richwoods Regional; Western Big 6 Conference individual champion.
Honorable mention
Alleman: Noah Brinkman, So., Jack Janssen, Jr., Billy Taylor, Jr.; Fulton: Alex Hartman, Sr., Landon Meyers, Fr., Josh VanderPloeg, Jr.; Geneseo: Zach Henderson, Jr.; Riverdale: Jared Griffin, Sr., Ben Nelson, So., Sam Willems, So.; Rock Island: Ryan Nickel, Sr., Colton Sigel, So.