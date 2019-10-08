{{featured_button_text}}

The Dispatch and The Rock Island Argus care about accuracy. Mistakes occur, however. Our policy is to correct errors of fact as soon as possible. If you see a mistake in the paper, please call it to the attention of sports editor Matt Coss via email at mcoss@qctimes.com or sports@qconline.com.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

In the regional golf article on the sports cover Tuesday morning, the identifications running with the mug shots for Sherrard's Evan Earl and Ridgewood's Thomas Bumann were flip-flopped. The correct names appear here with the pictures. Bumann and Earl both advanced to Class 1A sectional play next week. The Dispatch-Argus regret the page designer's error. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments