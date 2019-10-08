The Dispatch and The Rock Island Argus care about accuracy. Mistakes occur, however. Our policy is to correct errors of fact as soon as possible. If you see a mistake in the paper, please call it to the attention of sports editor Matt Coss via email at mcoss@qctimes.com or sports@qconline.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
In the regional golf article on the sports cover Tuesday morning, the identifications running with the mug shots for Sherrard's Evan Earl and Ridgewood's Thomas Bumann were flip-flopped. The correct names appear here with the pictures. Bumann and Earl both advanced to Class 1A sectional play next week. The Dispatch-Argus regret the page designer's error.