FREEPORT -- Ryan Bussert was the last Riverdale golfer on the course at Monday's Freeport Aquin Sectional.
The senior, however, had no clue as to what was riding on his final hole, a par-5 on the West Course at Park Hills Golf Course in Freeport.
“I made sure he didn't know that,” said Rams coach Trent Groves, admitting he thought a sectional title hung in the balance. “Not that he would buckle, but the last thing he needed to think about was being on the last green with a five-footer to win sectionals. That's unneeded pressure to put on somebody.”
So, in the tradition of what Riverdale golfers seemingly do in the clutch, Bussert dropped that five-footer for birdie that gave the Rams their third straight sectional title and earned them yet another trip to the Class 1A state tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.
Bussert's round of 79 led the Rams to a team total of 336 that was a stroke better than Winnetka North Shore Country Day.
“The more challenging the situation, the more pressure that is on, the more he focuses,” Groves said of his senior standout. “He focuses in and takes it to another level.”
The Rams, who won the state title in 2017 and finished second in last-year's weather-shortened event, will be in good company on Friday.
Three Rivers Conference foe Fulton carded a 341 to finish a solid third and earn its first trip to state since its only appearance in 1982. The Steamers, coming off their second straight regional title, were led by 81s from senior Andrew Schrader and sophomore Ian Wiebenga. Junior Patrick Wiebenga added an 88.
Those scores caught Groves' attention early and thought the title might be a fight between league rivals.
“I think Fulton was beating us on the front nine and playing well,” said Groves. “Our guys played the back side really well and finished strong.”
Riverdale's other counting scores came from sophomores Ashton Sutton (82) and James Moorhusen (88) and senior Jared Griffin (87).
“I really have to give a shout out to our other senior, Jared Griffin,” said Groves. “He's been playing our sixth man. He stepped up today on that course and rolled in with an 87. He shot 43 on the back nine with a 43 – scores being shot other team's No. 1 players. ... That was really what won the tournament, in my opinion.
“He was 1-over for the last four holes to shoot 87. that was so clutch. If he doesn't do that, we don't win.”
Class 1A girls: Small in numbers, big in results. That may be the best way to describe the Kewanee girls' golf team.
Led by senior Riley Hansen's 2-over 74, the Boiler Girls continued to surprise in their first year competing as a full team. With just four players, Kewanee carded a team 383 to finish third behind Normal University (321) and Bloomington Central Catholic (346) and earn the final team qualifying spot.
“ I think it's really awesome,” said Kewanee coach Kirk Fristad. “We have such little room for error when you only have the four girls.”
But what Kewanee has is Hansen, who finished third individually with her 2-over 74 to earn her fourth straight state trip. Junior Mya Mirocha shot an 83, junior Natalie Yepsen a 104 and freshman Aspen Schwickeroth added a 122.
“Those top two can cover up a lot of strokes,” said Fristad. “Riley shot a 2-under on the back nine and Mya finished birdie-birdie.”
Those two scores were the difference in the Kewanee earning that third spot and it came at the expense of the other local regional champ at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley. Geneseo carded a 387 score to place fifth, just behind fourth-place Peoria Notre Dame (385) in a packed grouping fighting for that final team spot.
Geneseo senior Eryn Murray carded an 83 to tie for eighth place overall and earn one of the 10 spots awarded to individuals not on an advancing team.
However, the Maple Leafs missed on their fifth straight trip to state.
“Like I told the team, that's the game of golf,” said Geneseo coach Jon Murray. “Every player can go back and say 'I could have saved a stroke here, I could have saved a stroke there.' It was a team effort; you can't put any responsibility on any single person.”
After having all six players shoot under 97 in winning last week's regional, Eryn Murray was the only Leaf under 100 on Monday. Senior Elizabeth Roodhouse, last week' regional medalist, carded a 100 and juniors Paige Laingen and Miranda Roemer added 101 and 103, respectively.