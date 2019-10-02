DAHINDA — A third straight Lincoln Trail Conference team title in hand, the Ridgewood boys' golf team already is starting to think ahead to next year's Railsplitter meet.
"This year's t-shirts had `Back to Back to Back' on them," joked junior standout Thomas Bumann, "so next year's should have `Back to Back to Back to Back' for four in a row. We've got our mind on 2020."
But after tallying 319 strokes Wednesday at Oak Run Golf Club to edge Williamsfield by five for another LTC team crown, the Spartans are focusing first on Monday's Class 1A regional meet at Kewanee Dunes.
"Our first thought is to go out and post a good round," said junior Ganon Greenman, "get to sectionals, and then bounce back from last year," when the Spartans missed qualifying for a return trip to state.
Along with Wednesday's team three-peat, Thomas Bumann achieved a trifecta, too. Battling the windy and wet conditions on the par-71 layout, the junior carded two birdies in a 3-over par 74 round to earn his third straight individual gold medal, nipping Billtown's Calvin Peterson by two strokes.
"The better I play, the better the team plays, so I keep my mind up and put every effort into every stroke," Bumann said. "It could've gone better; there were a lot of strokes I'd like to get back on lipouts. But I feel like I had as much good luck as bad. I'm feeling confident for next week."
Also earning top 10, All-LTC performances were Bumann's twin brother Bill (4th, 78) and Greenman, whose 80 shared fifth place with United's Drew Brown.
You have free articles remaining.
"You always feel you get could a stroke or two back, but I'm happy with my score," said Bill Bumann. "We're all looking forward to postseason. That's when stuff really gets serious. We want to grind it out and get back to state."
Greenman hopes for a better performance Monday at the Dunes, especially in his short game.
"It was a struggle; I felt like I could've shaved off four strokes," he said. "I missed a couple of three-footers and a four-footer. I was struggling to hit the greens; my ball-striking was not there. But the team played really well. They picked me up, and I'll pick them up. This was a good team win."
Led by Brown's 80, United captured third place, edging Mid-County by a stroke. Mercer County was fifth with 358 strokes, followed by Annawan-Wethersfield (6th, 392).
"I probably should've shot in the 70s, but with the conditions, an 80 is fine with me," Brown said. "The course was still a little soggy from the rains, so I feel like I didn't play terrible. I double-bogeyed two holes, but other than that, I played like I felt I should. It was a good round."
The fourth-place Cougars got all-conference efforts from twin brothers Tristan and Trey Rogers. Tristan shot an 83 to tie Williamsfield's Lorin Peterson for seventh; Trey's 85 placed ninth.
MerCo's Robbie Holtschlag and Michael Smith each carded rounds of 87 to finish one stroke shy of a top 10 medal. A-W was led by a 94 from Josh Sims.