Bulldogs' Vogler 'puts her foot down,' claims state golf title

ANKENY, Iowa — Shannyn Vogler was staring at a five-shot deficit midway through the front nine Wednesday at Otter Creek Golf Course.
An Iowa Class 4A state championship was slipping out of the Rivermont Collegiate junior and Bettendorf High School golfer’s grasp.
“It was like, ‘I’ve got to start making some birdies,’” Vogler said.
She did. A half-dozen of them, to be exact.
Vogler chased down defending state champion Paige Hoffman of West Des Moines Valley and the field playing the last 14 holes in 5-under par and cruising to an individual state crown.
Runner-up to Hoffman two years ago at the state tournament in Ames, Vogler finished with a 36-hole total of 137 — 5 under on the par-71 layout — and a four-stroke win over Newton’s Rylee Heryford. Hoffman finished with a 76 and was fourth at 143.
The tears poured out afterward. Vogler’s teammates were waiting for her as she walked off the 18th green to shower her with hugs. She shared an embrace with her grandfather and longtime coach, Terry, along with her father. Her mother also followed her around the course.
“It is overwhelming,” Vogler said. “It sums up all the hard work I’ve put into this. It was one of my goals to win and to finally come through with that, it is very pleasing.
“I don’t get to share a lot of these moments. The wins are few and far between now that I’m older. It just meant a lot they could be here today.”
West Des Moines Valley posted a two-day total of 604 to run away with the team championship. Pleasant Valley, spurred by a career-low round of 71 from Maura Peters and a top-10 finish from Erika Holmberg, was second at 666. Bettendorf took third in the 10-team field at 682.
“It was a big goal for us to make a statement here at the state tournament and we did that,” Holmberg said. “It is very rewarding.”
Vogler is Bettendorf’s fourth individual state champion in girls golf, the first since Amanda Mapley in 1998.
It was especially meaningful for her in a spring season that has had some turbulent moments. Vogler had to survive a playoff to win at the conference tournament and was the runner-up at the regional meet last month.
“She’s had some ups and downs this season, but she’s been in these positions before and she could draw on her summer tournament experience,” Bettendorf coach Robbie Furne said. “I just don’t think she wanted the silver medal again like she got two years ago.
“She put her foot down.”
Starting the day two shots behind Hoffman, Vogler saw that margin swell when she lost her tee shot on the par-5 third and settled for a double bogey.
Bettendorf assistant coach Greg Wischmann started walking and talking with Vogler to lend some encouragement.
“He was keeping me calm,” Vogler said. “We weren’t always focused on golf, we were talking about other things.”
The round started to turn with back-to-back birdies at Nos. 5 and 6. She made another birdie at the par-4 eighth and Hoffman made a double bogey.
Suddenly by the turn, Vogler had the lead.
Wischmann never left Vogler’s side the remainder of the round, pumping confidence into her before and after shots.
“After my birdie at 6, I’m like, ‘You going anywhere?’” Vogler said. “He said, ‘No, I can stay if you want.’ He stayed. We were having a good time, I was playing well and thought, ‘Why not?’”
Vogler hit only one driver the entire round, none on the back nine. She birdied the par-5 11th and increased the lead to three with a birdie at the par-4 16th.
She closed in style, knocking in a birdie putt at the 18th hole.
“She went out and won it,” Furne said. “Nobody gave it to her. She went out and earned it today.”
Peters tied for the fifth lowest round of the day with her 71. The sophomore had four birdies in her round and improved by nine shots from Day 1.
“I finally got my putting together,” Peters said, “and the wedge game was significantly better. I was able to get some balls in there close so I could make some putts.”
Holmberg made several long putts to shoot a back-nine 34 and 73 for the final round.
It equaled the best state finish for the Spartans, who return all six starters next spring.
“It is incredibly exciting,” Holmberg said. “We’re all going to get stronger, work harder and we’re going to get better. We’re very optimistic about next year and potentially shooting lower scores and winning it.”
Bettendorf had four players shoot its best round of the season Wednesday. It equaled a third-place finish, something Furne admitted several weeks ago he wasn't certain could happen.
“The girls have really practiced hard and played well the last two weeks,” Furne said. “There is nothing more you can ask, and then to have an individual champion on top of it, we’re pretty ecstatic about the last two days.”