Bulldogs' Vogler 'puts her foot down,' claims state golf title

“I don’t get to share a lot of these moments. The wins are few and far between now that I’m older. It just meant a lot they could be here today.”

West Des Moines Valley posted a two-day total of 604 to run away with the team championship. Pleasant Valley, spurred by a career-low round of 71 from Maura Peters and a top-10 finish from Erika Holmberg, was second at 666. Bettendorf took third in the 10-team field at 682.

“It was a big goal for us to make a statement here at the state tournament and we did that,” Holmberg said. “It is very rewarding.”

Vogler is Bettendorf’s fourth individual state champion in girls golf, the first since Amanda Mapley in 1998.

It was especially meaningful for her in a spring season that has had some turbulent moments. Vogler had to survive a playoff to win at the conference tournament and was the runner-up at the regional meet last month.

“She’s had some ups and downs this season, but she’s been in these positions before and she could draw on her summer tournament experience,” Bettendorf coach Robbie Furne said. “I just don’t think she wanted the silver medal again like she got two years ago.

“She put her foot down.”