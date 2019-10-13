CLASS 3A PEKIN SECTIONAL
When and where: Today at 9 a.m. at Lick Creek Golf Course. Participating teams: Chicago Marist, Edwardsville, Homewood-Flossmoor, Lockport, New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central, Normal Community, Normal West, O'Fallon, Orland Park Sandburg, Palos Hills Stagg, Pekin, Quincy.
Area individuals — Moline: Ben Frieden (Sr.), Aaron Rogers (So.), Dylan Schueneman (Sr.), Sam Spurgetis (Jr.), Dylan Wiemers (Sr.); Rock Island: Ryan Nickel (Sr.).
FYI: All six local individuals competing today are looking to advance to the state meet for the first time. Moline's last state qualifiers were the duo of Connor O'Brien and Aaron Foulk in 2015; Rock Island's last individual state qualifier was Jeffrey Perez in 2016.
Next round: The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to this weekend's Class 3A state meet at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.
CLASS 2A MACOMB SECTIONAL
When and where: Today at 9 a.m. at the Macomb Country Club. Participating teams: Bloomington, Champaign Central, Dunlap, Lincoln, Macomb, Morton, Normal University, Peoria Notre Dame, Quincy Notre Dame, Springfield, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, Washington.
Area individuals — Geneseo: Danny Ford (Sr.), Zach Henderson (Jr.), Seth Winchell (Sr.).
FYI: All three Maple Leaf individuals are looking for their first trips to state. Geneseo's last group of state qualifiers was its 2014 Class 2A sectional-championship team of seniors Ryan Ford, Austin Jump, Nathan Lauritzen and Wyatt Wade and juniors Jordan Anderson and Marshall Rice.
Next round: The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to this weekend's Class 2A state meet at Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State University in Normal.
CLASS 1A BROWN COUNTY SECTIONAL
When and where: Today at 9 a.m. at the Rolling Greens Golf Course in Mount Sterling. Area teams: Alleman, Ridgewood. Other teams: Auburn, Augusta Southeastern, Brimfield, Glasford Illini Bluffs, Hamilton, Jacksonville Routt, Peoria Christian, Pittsfield, Raymond Lincolnwood, Williamsfield.
Area team info: Alleman's first place finish at the Wethersfield Regional gave it its third straight regional team title and fourth in the last five years; the Pioneers' titles the last two seasons came at the 2A level. Now, the Pioneers look to qualify for state as a team for the second straight year and for the ninth time in program history, a stretch that includes a third-place 1A finish in 2015. It has been 10 years since Alleman's last sectional title. ... Ridgewood's one and only sectional crown and state berth came in 2017; prior to the co-op, Cambridge qualified for state in 1989.
Alleman: Noah Brinkman (So.), Drew Coleman (Sr.), Jack Janssen (Jr.), Luke Lofgren (Jr.), A.J. Shoemaker (Sr.), Billy Taylor (Jr.).
Ridgewood: Mitchell Brooks (Jr.), Bill Bumann (Jr.), Thomas Bumann (Jr.), Ganon Greenman (Jr.), Wiley Hart (Sr.), Wyatt Moriarity (Sr.).
Area individuals — Mid-County: Trey Rogers (Sr.); Orion: Reece Holst (Jr.); Rockridge: Drew Hall (So.), Dan O'Neill (So.); Sherrard: Evan Earl (Jr.), Austin Fratzke (So.), Jaeger Harkey (Sr.), Brennen Welch (So.), Blake Wynn (So.); United: Evan Wynne (Sr.).
CLASS 1A FREEPORT AQUIN SECTIONAL
When and where: Today at 9:30 a.m. at Park Hills Golf Course (West Course). Area teams: Fulton, Riverdale. Other teams: Byron, Chicago Latin, Dakota, Granville Putnam County, Elgin Academy, Elmhurst IC Catholic, Lanark Eastland, Peru St. Bede, Sterling Newman, Winnetka North Shore Country Day.
Area team info: Following up a sixth straight Three Rivers Conference title with a sixth straight regional championship, Riverdale now looks to make it three straight sectional crowns and three straight trips to state. The Rams won the 2017 state team title and took second last year, and have reached state as a full squad four times. ... Fulton is coming off its second straight regional title and is now shooting both for its first sectional team crown and its first trip to state since making its one and only appearance in 1982.
Riverdale: Ryan Bussert (Sr.), Jared Griffin (Sr.), James Moorhusen (So.), Ben Nelson (So.), Ashton Sutton (So.), Sam Willems (So.).
Fulton: Alex Hartman (Sr.), Landon Meyers (Fr.), Andrew Schrader (Sr.), Josh VanderPloeg (Jr.), Ian Wiebenga (So.), Patrick Wiebenga (Jr.).
Area individual — Erie-Prophetstown: Logan Wunderlich (Jr.).
Next round: The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to this weekend's Class 1A state meet at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.