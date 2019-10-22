EDGINGTON -- A year ago, Drew Hall finished one stroke shy of earning All-State honors in his debut appearance at the IHSA Class 1A state boys' golf championships.
His second time around in Bloomington, the Rockridge sophomore standout found himself in the hunt for a state championship.
Bolstered by shooting an even-par 72 this past Saturday at Prairie Vista Golf Course, Hall ended up settling for a third-place finish, with his two-day total of 146 strokes putting him three behind state champion Weston Walker of Peoria Christian and two behind runner-up Matthew Barker of Downs Tri-Valley.
However, the performance of this week's Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Area Pacesetter this past weekend has him thinking in terms of the gold standard for the next two years.
"If I can keep improving, I hope to be able to get a couple of gold medals," Hall said. "That'd be real cool. (Winning state this past weekend) was always in the back of my mind, but my putting, which usually isn't that bad, was really tough at state. It shows you've always got to keep working on your game."
With his bronze medal performance, Hall becomes the first Rocket golfer to do so since two-time All-State standout Dylan Daxon placed third in 2011; the only Rockridge player to finish better than Daxon and Hall is 2001 1A state champion Jonas DeWitte. Hall also becomes just the fifth Rocket to earn All-State status.
"There's been a lot of good golfers to come through Rockridge, so it's nice to be considered up there with them," said Hall, the first Rocket All-Stater since Daxon (eighth place) and Chad Nitz (15th) in 2012.
Of another Rockridge All-Stater, 2007 sixth-place finisher Kurt Slattery, Hall added: "I used to be a member at Pinnacle (Country Club in Milan), where he worked, so I got to know him a bit."
Hall's weekend in Bloomington gave every indication of bigger and better things to come in the next two years.
Among the players he finished ahead of were Winnebago senior and defending 1A state champion Marcus Smith and Hillsboro senior Alex White, who is set to continue his golfing career on the Division I level at the University of Minnesota.
"Drew is special, a very good player," said Rockridge coach Andy Saey. "He doesn't really get rattled, and he doesn't make mistakes. He's a really good golfer that has a bright future, and I think the sky's the limit for him. I expect him to work his way into being one of the best, if not the best, in the state next year."
Capping off a season that produced a third-place finish at the Three Rivers Conference meet, his first individual regional title and a runner-up sectional finish, where he lost in a playoff to eventual state champion Walker, Hall does have one regret.
"My focus was on getting the team to state," said Hall, who was a part of a state-qualifying Rockridge squad last fall. "It was a lot of fun to go there last year with the team. After winning regionals (where the Rockets finished three strokes shy of a sectional berth), I just had to focus on the next few meets."
Hall did get a taste of the team atmosphere this season when classmate Dan O'Neill also booked an individual state berth, going on to finish in a tie for 32nd place and missing All-State honors by just four strokes.
"That was a lot of fun," said Hall. "We're pretty good friends, so it was fun going down there together. I got to watch him on the second day; he teed off after me, and he did good."
For himself, Hall looks to build upon this year's success as he looks to reach the next level.
"Golf is the only sport I play, so I've got to keep working at it," he said. "I want to try and get stronger in the off-season. I played with Marcus Smith on the first day, and he hit it 50 yards by me each time, which is tough to compete with. I'm just hoping to keep getting better from here."