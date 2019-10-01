KEWANEE — When it comes to her taste in music, Kewanee's Riley Hansen has a preference for The Beatles.
In a way, that is a fitting choice, as the Boilermakers' senior golf standout is coming off a "Fab Four" accomplishment in the Three Rivers Conference, and is looking for another gold standard at next Thursday's Class 1A Kewanee Regional.
Last Wednesday at Sherrard's par-70 Fyre Lake Golf Club, this week's Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Area Pacesetter recorded the second-lowest 18-hole score of her highly decorated prep career to earn her fourth consecutive individual conference title. She carded a 2-under 68 to finish 12 strokes ahead of her nearest competitor.
Her winning round at Fyre Lake was just one stroke shy of the career-best 67 she shot at Dahinda's Oak Run Golf Course at last October's Galva Regional, a round that earned her a third straight regional gold medal.
"That's been a goal of mine ever since I won my first one," Hansen said of achieving a TRAC title grand slam. "When I won my first one, I thought it'd be kind of cool if I could do it every year. That helped me prepare every single year, hoping to be able to do it (win four in a row)."
Going into the clubhouse after a round that produced three birdies and 14 pars, Hansen felt like she was in good shape to complete her conference slam, but was never fully sure until all the scores were tabulated.
"I was playing with one of the better groups, and I beat all their scores, so I was hoping (to win), anyway," she said. "Honestly, I don't remember; it was just a blur. I just know I was happy the entire night."
As happy as she was to accomplish one of her career goals, Hansen was equally overjoyed to play her part in making history for Kewanee girls' golf.
Fielding a team for the first time, the Boilermakers captured their first Three Rivers team title with 353 strokes, outdistancing runner-up Peru St. Bede (408) and reigning confernece champion Princeton (425). Hansen's teammates, junior Natalie Yepsen and freshman Mya Mirocha, took second and third, respectively.
"I think that's the best memory, the team getting the title," said Hansen. "I was happy that it happened, because we did it together. To have three of us getting in the top 3, I was a bit surprised, but we all happened to be playing good that day."
Adding to the achievement was the fact last Wednesday was Kewanee's first 18-hole tournament of the season.
"I think we were all pretty nervous, but also ready to get going with it," Hansen said. "Winning this gives us a lot of confidence, and that will help us for the rest of the year, knowing we have a possibility of getting what we want."
Hansen, who will continue her golfing career at Western Illinois University, still has plenty of goals on her checklist. First up is a shot at winning her fourth regional title, and playing the regional meet on her home course at Baker Park will give her a big boost.
After that, she wants to capture her first individual sectional title and cap her prep career with a fourth trip to the 1A state meet in Decatur, where she has won a pair of All-State medals, including a runner-up finish in 2017.
"Knowing this is my last year, I'm going to go all-out, and do whatever it takes," she said. "I've been thinking about winning a state title and trying to work towards it, but a lot of good girls are going to be there. I'm trying not to think too much about now, just focus on one thing at a time."