Girls' bowling preview capsules

Geneseo
Coach: Mike Ostrowki (7th season)
Assistants: Denny Lynch, Kali Mustain
Returning letterwinners: Srs.: Emma Kass, Karis Ostrowski. Jrs.: Jenah Hart, Breann Keller. Sophs.: Madison Holevoet.
Key newcomers: Sr.: Mary Thomas. Jrs.: Miranda Roemer, Jenna Morrone.
2018-19: Ostrowski and Hart advanced to sectional.
Ostrowski: “We had 21 girls last year and we graduated six; we have 24 out for bowling this year and will graduate just six, so we feel like we are building a solid foundation for years to come at GHS.”
United Township
Coach: Sharon Krack (27th season)
Returning letterwinners: Srs.: Ashlyn Burkeybile, Nan Li, Alexis Friend. Jrs.: Savanna Kern, Alyssa Rasso. Sophs.: Regina Harmening, Kiera Henderson.
Key newcomers: Jr.: Jeanine Ndacayisaba. Sophs.: Mackenzie Fulton, Addison Fanella.
2018-19: Fourth at WB6 meet; sixth at Moline Regional; Harmening advanced to sectional and Burkeybile finished 41st at state.
Krack.: “All the starters and players that played a role at times are all back. We are hoping to continue to grow as a team and place higher in our tournaments this year.”
Moline
Coach: Matt Woods (9th season)
Assistant: Don Johnson
2018-19: Third at WB6 meet; seventh at regional.
Returning letterwinners: Sr.: Kalli Hann, Sossi Montan. Jr.: Regyn Buffington. Soph.: Morgan Jasper.
You have free articles remaining.
Key newcomers: Jrs.: Grace Finney, Camryn McBride, Yasmin Pannel. Sophs.: Kylee Carpenter, Krianna Walljasper.
Woods: “We hope to compete in conference. With the additions of Geneseo and Sterling, it will be more difficult. We have good leadership this year and the team is starting to gel together and become a team.”
Rock Island
Coach: Jim Braet (40th season)
2018-19: Second at WB6 meet; third at regional; fifth at sectional.
Returning letterwinners: Srs.: Heather Motley, Bailey Tripilas, Kelsey Freeman. Jrs.: Macy O’Mary, Sarah Stevanovic, Karoline Bergheger. Soph.: Carli Gordon.
Impactful newcomers: Srs.: Payton Fuller, Elyse O’Brien. Jrs.: Arrika Perkins, Emma Ingram. Soph.: Anna Varmeire.
Braet: “Looking for a good season with seven of our top eight bowlers from last year returning. We came close to a conference title last year, and we’re hoping to be there competing for the title this year. We finished one spot short of qualifying for state last year. Hoping to qualify the team or individuals to state this year.”
Kewanee
Coach: Marland Rachel (15th season)
Assistants: Andy Reid, Sarah Wyman
2018-19: 11th at regional
Returning letterwinners: Sr.: Madison Shaw. Jrs.: Tessa Rodgers, Harmonie Petty, Alexandria Henderson, Katelynn Witte.
Key newcomers: Soph.: Aspen Schwickerath. Fr.: Mya Mirocha.
Rachel: “I love the positive attitudes all of these girls have. They take instructions to heart and try to make improvements with each roll of the ball. They may not all bowl a 300 game yet, but the drive I have seen for self-improvement is wonderful in practice and matches.”
Erie-Prophetstown
Coach: Angela Howell (first year as a program)
Assistant: Chad Miner
Howell: “Last year our girls’ bowling team was a club and I had five girls. This year it became an IHSA sport for girls, and our team grew to 16 girls … We are a young team. I have two seniors, six juniors, one sophomore, and seven freshman. It is exciting to have another group of girls come out for a sport.”