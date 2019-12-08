Girls' bowling preview capsules

Rachel: “I love the positive attitudes all of these girls have. They take instructions to heart and try to make improvements with each roll of the ball. They may not all bowl a 300 game yet, but the drive I have seen for self-improvement is wonderful in practice and matches.”

Erie-Prophetstown

Howell: “Last year our girls’ bowling team was a club and I had five girls. This year it became an IHSA sport for girls, and our team grew to 16 girls … We are a young team. I have two seniors, six juniors, one sophomore, and seven freshman. It is exciting to have another group of girls come out for a sport.”