Geneseo freshmen first duo to reach sectional gymnastics

For the first time in school history, two Geneseo gymnasts qualified for the sectional round. And they’re both freshmen.
Addison Pischke and Alexa Jolly were both surprised and excited to learn their scores were enough to earn at-large bids to qualify for Tuesday’s Hinsdale Central Sectional. Pischke scored a 30.725 in all-around and Jolly scored an 8.6 in vault at the Oswego Regional a week ago Monday.
Both were just outside the Top 5 at the regional, forcing them to wait until the final regional was completed on Thursday to learn their fates. Jolly was thrilled to learn her score was enough, and texted Pischke to give the good news that the two had made it.
Geneseo has never had two gymnasts reach the sectional since the IHSA program was launched in 1995. The last Geneseo gymnast to reach the sectional was four-time qualifier and 2017 grad, Madison Munoz.
Before that was 2002 grad Dawn (VerHeecke) Carlson, Geneseo’s only state qualifier, who reached state twice. VerHeecke, who also played softball and golf, came just short of making a third straight trip to state her senior year. Munoz came one-tenth of a point from qualifying her senior year.
Pischke thought her score wasn’t high enough after she had a few uncharacteristic deductions.
“I was really happy when I found out,” said Pischke, who has been involved in gymnastics since age four. “It’s a great opportunity to represent Geneseo, and I’m glad I can do it alongside Alexa.”
Jolly and Pischke have done the sport together since Junior Olympic gymnastics on the Geneseo Park District Shooting Stars, which Geneseo coaches Chris and Larry Ward began around eight years ago. Both the girls also play tennis and run track at Geneseo.
Jolly, a gymnast since age five, placed sixth at the regional in the vault and came close to a personal best.
“I wasn’t sure (I would make it), because there are so many great athletes at the regional,” she said.
Both were admittedly very nervous at the regional, but having a close-knit and experienced team for support helped calm them. Neither set a hard goal of getting this far their freshman season, but lots of practice and an 18-meet schedule traveling mostly to the Chicago area helped accelerate their progress.
“I worked really hard at the beginning of this season,” said Jolly, “and just kept getting better.”
A previous highlight for Pischke was tying for fifth in all-around in seventh grade at the Illinois Junior Olympic State Championships.
Her main goal as a freshman was just to enjoy the season and develop bonds with her teammates, but she’s grateful to extend her season. Pischke was unable to compete at the Upstate 8 Conference meet on Feb. 1 due to a personal family matter, but was proud overall of her performance at the regional. Her high all-around score this year is 32.6.
The top five finishers in each event and all-around at the sectional qualify for state along with 12 additional at-large qualifiers in each event from the four sectionals.
“Making it to state would be a very big goal,” Pischke said. “I’m just trying to enjoy it as best I can and make sure that I’m in the right mindset and prepare myself mentally before I compete.”
“My goal is to do better than my personal best,” said Jolly, whose 8.6 tied for the second best score among the at-large advancers in vault, her best and favorite event. “I think I can do it.”
Coach Chris Ward said it’s a wonderful accomplishment to see a pair of hard-working freshmen qualify for the sectional in the same year.
“It was exciting,” Ward said. “The freshmen did a great job this year, and the seniors did a good job leading … our whole team worked hard to improve.”
Ward said Jolly and Pischke are both determined and good listeners who rose to the occasion at the regional. Having a dedicated team of athletes push each other throughout the year was also important.
Although Jolly spoke modestly about she and Pischke making team history, the bar has been raised for Geneseo gymnastics.
“It’s just an achievement for us,” said Jolly. “We’re just going to have to keep pushing to get that again.”