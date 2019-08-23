SHERRARD — Settling into the starting quarterback position for the Sherrard football team last fall, Kyle Yeater gained a wealth of experience in the process.
Under center for all nine games in 2018, Yeater also got to be a part of what he, and his teammates and coaches, hopes is the beginning of a Tiger turnaround.
With the then-junior at the controls, Sherrard snapped an 18-game losing streak and also picked up its first home victory in over four years, going on to finish 2-7, including a 2-4 mark that tied it for fourth place in the Three Rivers Conference's Mississippi Division.
"I'd say it was a pretty good experience," said Yeater, who got some varsity playing time toward the end of his sophomore season. "I got the reps, saw different things and how to overcome them, and learned how to do a lot of stuff."
With the Tigers set to kick off the 2019 prep campaign on Friday when they host Rockridge at Clifford King Field in the rivals' first meeting since 2014, the senior signal-caller hopes last fall's gains lead to greater progress.
"We're trying to take the next step," said Yeater. "We talked before (practice) started about having the opportunity to make the playoffs this year. Not only with us seniors, but with a group of juniors who went 6-3 (at the frosh-soph) level last year. We're trying to build off of that.
"We want to improve, to be the best we can be, and hopefully we can get the job done."
With the Tigers seeking both their first winning season and playoff berth since 2009, head coach Scott Monson feels he has the right man calling the shots.
"Obviously, leadership is a big part of a team, and a lot of it comes with being the quarterback," Monson said. "When the rest of the team looks at someone who's been through it and carries himself in a calm manner, that brings a sense of calm to the team. Kyle provides that level of leadership."
Yeater is one of eight returning offensive starters for Sherrard, five of whom are returning two-way starters.
He feels that such a sizable returning core of players, and his own improvement as a quarterback, could add up to return the Tigers to the ranks of conference and postseason contenders.
"We're all pretty excited for the season to start," Yeater said. "Our offense looks good with a lot of guys back, especially in the skill positions, guys we know can make plays for us. We feel like we have that opportunity to win five, six games."