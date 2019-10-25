ROCK ISLAND — Just a few weeks ago, the Rock Island football team seemed to be sitting on the fence as to whether it was a playoff team or not.
Now, a forfeit win, a victory and Friday's 26-14 win over Alleman has the Rocks looking like they might be playing a playoff home game next weekend.
"We never thought about the big picture," RI coach Ben Hammer said. "Our belief is always being 1-0 on the week we are playing. Absolutely, we are excited. We will enjoy this, have a little playoff pairings party and then go right back to another 1-0 next week at home."
Three weeks ago, the Rocks were standing at 4-3 and needing at least one more win with games against a good Quincy team and a red-hot Alleman team. A forfeit win against Moline, a win against Quincy and Friday's victory and the Rocks will play their first game this coming weekend at Almquist Field.
"We started the season slow and had some guys missing for different reasons," senior running back Davion Wilson said. "We just had to get on track and we're seeing a much different team now."
Added junior quarterback Devin Swift, "We never lost our confidence. Things are starting to come together."
The Rocks used the biggest game of the year from Wilson to finish the regular season 7-2, 6-1 in the Western Big 6. Alleman (5-4, 5-2) had its five-game winning streak end, but will likely be playing again next week when the playoff pairings are announced tonight.
"We are comfortable we are in and we will be ready to play again next week," Alleman coach Todd Depoorter said.
Wilson carried the ball a season-high 30 times for 228 yards and two touchdowns. He was the bell cow for the Rocks most of the second half.
His two-yard scoring run in the third quarter and a 27-yard TD run in the fourth period put the Rocks up 26-7.
"I really like getting the ball a lot, but whether I get 30 carries or none, all that matters to me is we win," Wilson said. "I may have carried it 30 times one time last year but not this year. It all starts with the guys up front, they are doing their job."
Added Hammer, "Davion is a warrior. He is tough and he wants to compete when the game is on the line. He loves to play football."
Depoorter gave accolades to both Wilson and his offensive line.
"They did a nice job on the offensive line," he said. "That was a big part of it, we stayed blocked and Wilson too advantage of it."
Alleman did make a run when Nate Sheets scored 23 seconds after Wilson's second TD. Sheets caught a pass from Alec Ponder and broke a couple tackles to go in from 52 yards.
Later in the frame, a Perry Slater interception and two Wilson first downs helped run out the clock.
"Nate is a guy who we can put in a lot of places and run things for him," Depoorter said. "They forced is out of the running game, so we moved him outside and he caught two touchdown passes."
The Rocks had a chance to blow open the game in the second quarter. Leading 12-0, the Rocks had the ball inside the Alleman 10-yard line on a run by Wilson, but their fourth holding call of the half took the ball back to the 29 and RI could not do anything after that.
A couple of scrambles by Zach Carpita and a 27-yard pass to Jake Mattecheck set up a 27-yard touchdown pass to Sheets with just under a minute left in the half to cut the lead to 12-7.
Alleman had a good start, moving to the Rocks' 4 in the opening quarter, but a Rocky defender knocked a pass loose from Sheets at the goal line.
"Our defense has been better the last few weeks," Hammer said. The Rocks held the Pioneers to 158 rushing yards on 36 carries. Sheets finished with 92 yards on 24 of those attempts and outside of a 31-yard run he averaged 2.7 yards per carry.
"We don't have any big-time prospects on the defense but that is where we have most of our veterans and they understand how to make plays. We had two more turnovers and that's on our coaches who get those guys ready and preach taking the ball away."
From there, Rock Island started to take over. A sideline screen pass from Swift to Marrieon Anderson turned into a 42-yard touchdown pass down the sidelines.
Swift finished the night 9 for 12 passing (with two drops of long touchdown passes) for 97 yards and a TD.
"If you are completing passes, even if they are for short yardage, it is moving the ball," Swift said. "We kept moving forward."
On the next Alleman possession, Darrell Woodson snatched a deflected pass and weaved 53 yards for a touchdown. The TD was nullified for a block in the back, but Slater went 46 yards on the next play to put the Rocks ahead 12-0.