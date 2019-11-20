KEWANEE — When he was tapped to succeed Brandon Johnston as head coach of Annawan-Wethersfield's football program, Logan Willits knew he was stepping into a good situation.
Having spent the previous seven seasons as one of Johnston's top assistants, the 2007 Aledo graduate had helped to maintain a high level of excellence for the program, including back-to-back Class 2A semifinal appearances in 2015-16 and a 2A quarterfinal run in '12.
Hoping to continue the Titans' winning tradition in his first year as the head man, Willits has presided over a record-setting season that is now one more win away from reaching greater heights.
With its 12 wins having set a single-season record, Annawan-Wethersfield puts its No. 1 seed and undefeated record on the line Saturday afternoon when it hosts 12-0 and second-seeded Lena-Winslow in a 1 p.m. Class 1A semifinal showdown here at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium.
"I'm very blessed to be in the position I'm in," said the former Green Dragon gridiron standout, a key member of back-to-back Aledo state runner-up teams in 2005 and '06.
Willits was promoted to head coach when Johnston left to become assistant principal for athletics at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Ariz.
"I had a great opportunity fall into my lap when Coach Johnston went to Arizona, but he had groomed me for this," Willits said. "But, especially during this playoff run, this is something where I've had to take a step back and think about how lucky I am, taking over this team with the coaches we have, the kids we have and the involvement from both communities. It's been tremendous."
Helping Willits make the transition from offensive coordinator to head coach was not only his previous seven seasons on the A-W staff, but the retention of almost the entire staff and the return of Joe Schmitt (defensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach) after two years as Bureau Valley's head coach.
Rounding out Willits' staff are Carl Anderson (inside linebackers, running backs), Chris Dooley (defensive line, wide receivers), Tyler Litton (wide receivers, defensive backs) and Michael Smith (outside linebackers, offensive line).
You have free articles remaining.
"All of our coaches do a great job and have a lot of great input," said Willits. who also handles the offensive line and the defensive backs in addition to his head-coaching duties.
"Coach Johnston established that early on in my tenure. I know the ideas these guys have, and they know a lot about football and take care to make sure we're prepared on both sides.
"Right now, our position coaches are doing a lot more work, and the coordinators are getting the credit. I know Coach Schmitt feels that way, and I feel the same way."
While Willits wanted to implement some changes, he felt there was no need to fix what wasn't broken.
Since the A-W co-op began in 2008, the Titans have reached the playoffs in all 12 years of their existence.
Standing just one win away from their first appearance in the state championship game, the results have spoken loud and clear.
"There were some things I wanted to re-maneuver and do a different way," he said, "but the tradition here is something I didn't want to mess with. It's something very strong, it's been established and elevated to where it's at now.
"I think we're carrying on what's been established before us."