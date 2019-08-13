The Rock Island/Milan Booster Club will host the annual Western Big 6 Conference Football Kickoff Banquet on Aug. 21 at the Rock Island Botanical Center.
The banquet this year takes on an even more exciting flavor with the addition of conference members Geneseo and Sterling, with both coaches expected to attend the event.
The festivities begin at 6 p.m. with a social hour leading up to the 6:30 p.m. dinner. The program will begin at 7:15 with an evening of fun, barbs and maybe some serious football talk.
Mediacom will tape the show and create a Big 6 Preview show the following week.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased through each WB6 athletic director or by calling Rock Island/Milan Booster Club president Kevin Guthrie at 309-781-2251.