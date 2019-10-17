EAST MOLINE — They have gone through coaches. They have gone through systems. They have seemingly tried everything, but the United Township football program just was not getting there.
That just might be coming to an end. While a 1-6 record and 0-5 mark in the Western Big 6 Conference might feel like the same-old, same-old, there is a different feeling around the Panthers' program.
There is a pep in the step and a belief that instead of that light at the end of the tunnel being an oncoming train, this one just might be the real light.
Sure, wins mean a lot, especially when you are talking about 15-, 16-, 17- and 18-year-old kids. This is a program that has lost 43 straight conference games and not won more than two regular-season games since 2011.
They want instant gratification, but first-year coach Nick Welch never offered that when he took over this past spring. Instead, Welch offered the hope that through hard work and dedication, UT football could be on the rise very soon.
"I'm so proud of these guys," Welch said. "Young kids want to win and that isn't happening, but we keep letting them know things are moving forward and they are taking hold of that.
"I can't speak for previous coaches, but what I know is this team is determined and committed. They know we are not going to stop coaching until after the Week 9 game, then we will turn around the next day and start getting ready for next season."
What Welch has brought to these Panthers is a kind of toughness many have not seen around Soule Bowl for awhile. The Panthers practice hard, they play hard and they are already showing others they are for real.
"I had Ben Hammer come up after the Rock Island game and tell me some really good things about our program," Welch said. "I read the nice things (Nate) Sheets and (Todd) Depoorter said in your newspaper after the Alleman game.
"People are reaching out to us and telling us 'We are different' and that means a lot. We still have people around our program who are talking about us and not giving us a chance, but the guys on the field believe in our team."
The players can see the bright future ahead and do believe UT is "different" now.
"I knew it was different as soon as Coach Welch came in," junior lineman Simon Wilson said. "Our practices are longer and they are harder and no one minds. Starting this summer, there was a feel that we were a real team."
Added junior quarterback Daslah Geadeyan, "It is just a culture thing. Everyone has been energized from the first day Coach Welch came in and it is still there now. He made us feel comfortable as our coach."
Welch also doesn't mind making his team feel a little uncomfortable. He holds his players to a high standard and has expectations from being on time to class to running the right play in practice.
He wants his players to understand that just getting there isn't enough, it is all about getting over the mountain.
UT had a late lead against Davenport West and let that game get away. The Panthers were tied with Rock Island early in the fourth quarter and gave up four RI touchdowns to blow open the game. They made a couple of mistakes against Alleman in a 41-33 loss and were a missed two-point conversion from tying Galesburg at the end of a 36-34 loss.
"I really believe we are three or four plays in every game away from being a playoff team," Welch said. "We play Sterling (tonight) and that is a team that knows they are going to make the big plays, won't have the ill-timed penalty, turnover or special teams mistake. That's what we have to get, that knowing we are going to win."
One thing the Panthers have for sure is a want to win. Wilson wishes his senior teammates could have one more season because he believes the wins will start coming soon.
"I feel bad for the seniors," Wilson said. "After that Rocky game, I was crying because we wanted that one so bad for the seniors. It felt so bad and that's a good thing. After games we lost last year, I didn't care. Now, it hurts. That's all on Coach Welch."
Said Geadeyan, "We know it is a process and we keep competing. It's just a couple of plays here and there that have cost us three or four wins. We are close, really close."