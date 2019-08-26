GALESBURG — After spending his entire career working with the offensive and defensive lines, Galesburg football coach Mike Washabaugh felt a little lost last season in his first year as the Silver Streaks head coach.
He is back home again in Year 2 and Washabaugh believes things will be a whole lot better this fall.
"I had to bite my tongue a lot last season and it was hard," Washabaugh said. "That was the first year I have not worked with the offensive and defensive line.
"I'm back in those spots this year and I want us to be better up front this season. We were completely out-manned in seven of our nine games. Last year, I wanted to be closer to the skill kids and I wanted to be more of a part of the play calling."
The Silver Streaks finished last season with a 1-8 record and Washabaugh is mostly glad to have made it through his first season.
"I have been around some good coaches, including Tim Dougherty the last few years," Washabaugh said. "They got me prepared for a lot of what I was going to face as a head coach. However, you can't know about some of the other stuff that you just have to learn on your own.
"The biggest thing is the expectations a lot of people have of you. When they talk to you, they believe their conversation is the most important thing in their life and should also be mine. You find yourself juggling so much. Now, I feel better about how to handle that stuff."
Following a one-win season, Washabaugh is not looking too far ahead for his second year.
"Our goal is to be 1-0," he said. "All we are thinking about is Dunlap (this Friday) and then we will start thinking about Week 2. This game is so mental and when you have a group come and go, you have to start all over again.
"These last two years, we have been rebuilding and we have a bunch of guys who have gone through some tough times. They have gained a lot of experience and they feel like they are ready to win."