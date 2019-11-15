CEDAR FALLS — Even though Bettendorf's football team had a meager 75 yards of offense and never was inside the opponent's 35-yard line in the opening half Friday, it went into halftime trailing by only seven points.
"We believed we were still in the game," Bettendorf tailback Harrison Bey-Buie said.
Top-ranked West Des Moines Valley squelched any belief after intermission.
Behind the dynamic tailback duo of Creighton Mitchell and Jayden Williams and its offensive line, Valley manhandled seventh-ranked Bettendorf in the third quarter en route to a 35-7 victory in the Class 4A semifinals at the UNI-Dome.
Valley (12-0) finished the game with 321 rushing yards. Bettendorf, which came into the game averaging almost 289 yards a game on the ground, mustered only 85.
"We just weren't good enough up front on either side," Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley said. "They were able to control the line of scrimmage.
"That was the game."
The Tigers will try and prevent rival Dowling Catholic from an unprecedented seventh straight state championship next Friday night in the finale. Dowling clobbered Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the other semifinal, 42-6.
"This is the game we wanted to be in all year," Mitchell said. "We're there."
Bettendorf (9-3) hung around for a half.
Despite not getting much traction on offense, the Bulldogs' defense didn't allow a point. Valley scored on a 71-yard punt return for the only first-half score.
The game escalated quickly after halftime.
Valley marched 80 yards in three plays to start the third quarter. Jayden Williams finished it with a 20-yard touchdown run.
The Tigers added two more rushing touchdowns from Williams in the next nine minutes to build a 28-0 cushion.
"Once we figured out we had them on their heels, we kept going back to the two or three things that worked," Valley coach Gary Swenson said. "Sometimes you try and out-think yourself. But it was like until they stop this, why do anything else?"
In particular, Valley had success running off the right side and to the edge.
"I wouldn't say they wore on us, but they had a really good plan and stuck to it," Bettendorf defensive tackle Griffin Liddle said. "They ran on the outsides where we were vulnerable and took advantage of that vulnerability."
Mitchell finished with 167 yards on just 17 carries. Williams, who watched YouTube videos of his father, Darian, playing at Northern Iowa earlier this week, had 146 rushing yards.
"I always dreamed of playing in here," Williams said. "My dad played here growing up, so to get a chance to play here and do what he did, it was great."
As efficient as Valley was running the ball, its defense was just as electric.
Bettendorf totaled over 430 yards of offense in each of its first two playoff games. It mustered only 163 Friday.
Bey-Buie had 18 rushes for 77 yards and a touchdown. He finished the season with 2,037 rushing yards, third most in a season by a Bettendorf tailback.
"It was the best year I've ever had of high school," Bey-Buie said. "I'll miss everybody here — the coaching staff and players."
Bey-Buie had only one run over 10 yards. He came in averaging more than 9 yards a carry.
Tight end Noah Abbott called it the best defense Bettendorf saw all season.
"They're really physical and really fast," Abbott said. "They took away the pass, took away the run."
The Bulldogs had an opportunity for a big strike early.
On the first play of the second quarter, quarterback Joe Byrne had Ty Numkena open along the sideline. He overthrew him.
"I wish I had that one back," Byrne said. "I had pressure in my face and overthrew him. That was a big play."
Bettendorf didn't get inside Valley's 20-yard line until its lone scoring drive midway through the fourth quarter. Bey-Buie capped it with a 2-yard touchdown run.
"We saw on film their speed, physicality and aggressiveness," Byrne said. "It is hard to emulate in practice.
"They punched us in the mouth. They shut down the run, shut down the short passes and I wasn't able to beat them over the top today."
Simply, the difference was in the trenches.
"We thought we could do a little bit against them, but we couldn't stay on blocks long enough," Wiley said. "Their defense was tough. They are the No. 1 team for a reason. We weren't good enough."
It was Bettendorf's sixth trip to the UNI-Dome and the semifinal round in seven years.
"I'm proud of our kids," Wiley said. "A lot of people never get anywhere near this place. Our kids got a chance to play a couple more games in here, and they did a good job of upholding the Bettendorf tradition.
"The tough part with this game, only one team gets to be happy at the end. It hurts right now, but hopefully these seniors will realize what they accomplished of back-to-back years in the final four."