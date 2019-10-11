GALESBURG — The United Township football team has continued to compete under first-year head coach Nick Welch, but the Panthers ultimately fell short 36-34 Friday night at VanDyke Stadium in a matchup of two teams battling to the end despite playing with their playoff hopes dashed last week.
UT QB Daslah Geadeyan scored his second rushing touchdown of the night with 38 seconds to play, but the Panthers’ following run for two was stopped short. UT’s onside kick attempt was recovered by Galesburg’s Grant Aten, who gave his team a 29-28 lead down the stretch with a two-point conversion run after Dillon McBride scored from four yards out.
There were a number of frustrating moments in the game for UT, which was on the verge of a halftime tie before a 15-yard penalty encouraged the Streaks to air it out with just 16 seconds left. Aten then hit Dre Egipciaco for a 64-yard touchdown catch to take a 21-14 lead. The Panthers bounced back, however, when Roger Clayton sniffed out a screen pass for an interception and returned it 34 yards for the score to tie the game. A Geadeyan rushing score gave UT a 28-21 lead in the 14-0 third-quarter swing.
Egipciaco came up big once again for Galesburg in the fourth quarter, pulling down a 21-yard touchdown catch on fourth-and-17 with 4:07 to play. A John Rehn kick made the Galesburg lead 36-28 following the drive which began after a UT fumble, its second turnover of the game.
UT runningback Telvin Chatman had two rushing touchdowns in the loss.
UT fell to Galesburg 48-7 last year, and has not beaten the Streaks since a 53-20 win in 2011 Week 4. UT’s Big 6 losing streak was extended to 43 games in conference with Friday’s loss.