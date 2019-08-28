MONMOUTH — It's hard for a coach not to focus on the history of a program, especially if it is one as storied as United football.
However, coach David Milroy wants to embrace the past while focusing on the future of the Red Storm.
"We've been a traditionally solid program," Milroy said. "For the current team, I want to focus on competing the entire game and regaining the passion for the game as building blocks for the seasons to come."
United won the state title in 2004, its first year in existence, and qualified for the playoffs in 10 of its first 12 years. However, since 2016 the Red Storm have failed to make the playoffs in each year and failed to get a win last season.
Milroy hopes to have a turnaround year with a more established group.
"We have a few key leaders who don't really speak out much, but the rest of the team follows the example that they set," Milroy said. "We are expect big things from our running back Cade Whitsitt this year and we hope to see Alec Thompson be more vocal in the huddles. He'll be a key wideout for us this year and an integral part of our defense."
"We view the guys who are always doing the right thing as the leaders on the team, the ones who back up the talk with their actions."
Part of the changing culture at United involves players moving to positions they have never played before. That was the case for Dylan Celine and Stewart Svob, who are moving from running back to the offensive line.
"For a while, they thought that they were doing something wrong," Milroy said. "But it was the opposite. We were confident that they could make the switch and after we addressed that, they really embraced the change and ran with it."
United will have a good litmus test Week 1 against the Rushville-Industry Rockets, a very physical team on both sides of the ball.
"They're a team that likes to run right at you," Milroy said. "We're really going to find out how physical we are against them. If we fill gaps and do our jobs, then I think we have a good shot at competing with them. I think the whole team is looking forward to it, and I want to see toughness out of our guys."