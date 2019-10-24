ROCK ISLAND — There is an old football adage that says if you don't have one quarterback, you have none.
Well, the football teams at Rock Island and Alleman are proving that not to be the case this season.
When the two teams battle tonight at Lindberg Stadium, each will be playing their ninth game without a true full-time quarterback. Rather, both have quarterbacks who split the snaps and have done it very well. The Rocks come in 6-2, 5-1 in the Western Big 6 Conference and the Pioneers, riding a five-game winning streak, are 5-3, 5-1.
Oddly enough, both teams have a junior and a sophomore at the helm of the offense. And for neither side was this the plan when the teams started working toward the 2019 season during the summer months.
Both had one of their quarterback hopefuls with other summer sports commitments that very well may have helped push the coaches to split the job. Alleman junior Zach Carpita was playing baseball during the summer and that gave sophomore Alec Ponder more reps. Rock Island sophomore Eli Reese was away a lot playing basketball for the AAU Quad City Elite, giving junior Devin Swift more reps.
"We encourage Zach to play baseball in the summer and that allowed Alec to step up and play really well when we went to Notre Dame," Alleman coach Todd Depoorter said. "We would have liked to have had equal reps and a competition, but it worked out well."
Added RI coach Ben Hammer, "I'm not sure I would say we wanted to have one guy, we knew both are talented. We thought one would step forward, but it just kept going back and forth and we decided to play both after we saw our red/gold game."
For high-school athletes, it could be a difficult thing to have a competition end up in a tie, knowing they are not "the" guy, rather one of the guys.
Hammer said he doesn't call either Reese or Swift his quarterback, rather he likes to say they are part of 65 football players trying to win games.
"It was a competition all along, but once coach said we were both playing it became a good thing," Reese said. "We both know we can do the job. Once it was settled, we talked about how we can make it work."
Said Swift, "If one of us was being super mad or jealous, this wouldn't have worked. Instead, we work together and try to be the best we can be. We are always talking to each other and trying to help the other."
Carpita was named the starter prior to the opening-night game against Assumption (a 42-0 loss), but the next week Depoorter made it a two-man quarterback. Carpita gets the start every game and plays the first two series. Ponder gets the next series.
"We learned in Week 2 that we needed to do something different after that first game," Ponder said. "We trust each other and when Zach is in, I'm his biggest fan. When I'm in, Zach is rooting for me. We know if one of is struggling, the other will pick him up."
Said Carpita, "It was best for the team. It helps me not having to play every down on offense and defense. Alec also gives me a series off every now and then on defense. We look at it as two pieces of a big part."
Swift and Reese are very close in their passing stats. Swift is 28 for 48 for 476 yards and seven touchdowns and Reese is 36 for 66 for 441 yards and four scores. Reese does have the better rushing numbers with 59 attempts for 283 yards with four TDs and Swift has rushed just 21 times for 16 yards.
"I like to run a little more because of my athleticism," Reese said.
"I'm more of a thrower first but I will run when I need to," Swift said.
Hammer starts the one who has the best week of practice and keeps that player in if he scores on the first possession. He always wants both to get at least a series or two in the first half.
For Alleman, Carpita is 33 for 71 for 658 yards and four TDs and Ponder is 15 for 29 for 202 yards. However, those numbers are closer in recent week. Neither runs a whole lot.
"We don't really care who is in there just as long as we are performing as a team," Carpita said. "I think we both can do the same things."
Added Ponder, "I'd say Zach is the smarter quarterback, but we both run the offense the exact same way."
Both coaches might have this same conundrum next year when they have a senior and junior quarterback quandary with the same four.
"I'm not thinking about next year," Depoorter said. "We have more to do now. When the season ends we will watch the development and know we will have two very capable quarterbacks."
Said Hammer, "Right now, we are doing our best to win games. When we get around to next year we will still have the same feeling that we will have a team full of football players just trying to win."