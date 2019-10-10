PORT BYRON — The Riverdale football team's bid to earn back-to-back wins for the first time this season comes in tandem with its hopes of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2011.
As they prepare for tonight's road trip to Fulton, the Rams (3-3) also have an eye on their next two games, with 5-1, state-ranked Sterling Newman on tap for next week and winless Bureau Valley to close out the regular season.
"When we were 1-2 at the start of the year, we definitely felt competitive and that we should've won some of those early games, especially with Morrison and Kewanee now coming on strong," said Riverdale coach Guy Dierikx, noting a 28-22 opening-night loss to the Boilermakers and a 16-3 setback to the Mustangs in Week 3.
"We knew how we stacked up with teams and how we could play, and that we had to give a playoff-type effort on every single play. That `P' word has been elusive for us lately. It's always one of our goals, but until now, we haven't had that possibility this late in the year."
Tonight's task will not be an easy one for the Rams by any means, though.
At 4-2, Fulton is just as motivated to earn a win to become playoff-eligible for the fourth straight season. Plus, the Steamers sit in second place in the Three Rivers Conference's Rock Division at 3-1, one game behind undefeated Morrison.
Dierikx, whose club is 1-2 in TRAC Rock play, also notes the physical advantage the Steamers have in the trenches.
"There's not too many teams that make us look small, but Fulton is one of those teams," he said. "They're big, fast and physical. They're a young team, but they had a lot of those kids get plenty of playing time last year. They've been comign on strong with each week."
A possible ace in the hole for Riverdale could be its emerging passing game, centered around junior quarterback Bryce Ditto and two of his top targets, senior Gabe Willems and junior Bryan Caves.
Coupled with a solid ground game featuring senior Colton Reiman and juniors David Arney and Dalton Cathcart, and the Rams have an offensive attack that could counter the Steamers' size advantage up front.
"We still want to establish the run, but we've been able to be a lot more balanced on offense," said Dierikx. "It adds another dimension to our attack. David had been injured, but he's been coming on so strong over the last couple of weeks."
More than anything, Dierikx -- a key player on the Rams' back-to-back playoff teams in 2001 and '02 -- feels that in order to move one step closer to the postseason, his squad needs to continue to bring the playoff-type effort he described above.
"Fulton will want to come out and establish the run and do what it can to control the game," he said. "It's up to us to step up and say, we're here, and we want to compete with you and win."