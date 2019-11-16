KEWANEE — Led by its strong-armed junior quarterback, the Annawan-Wethersfield football squad has built a reputation as a team not afraid to unleash a relentless aerial bombardment on opposing defenses.
But with Coltin Quagliano struggling through a 5-for-14, three-interception first half that ended with the Titans down a point in Saturday's Class 1A state quarterfinals, a return to a basic ground-and-pound formation was what the doctor ordered.
With junior halfback Reece Gripp, as well as Quagliano, spearheading the running game for a good portion of the second half, including the near-entirety of the third quarter, A-W dug in and turned the tables on fellow unbeaten Morrison to earn a 20-13 victory before a full house at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium.
Although kept out of the end zone, Gripp turned in a workmanlike performance with 134 yards on 26 carries. With Quagliano adding 55 yards on 16 totes, Gripp's efforts helped to soften the middle of the Mustang defense and open up more opportunties for the passing game.
"A lot of people know we can throw and they know us as having an explosive offense, but you've got to keep it balanced," he said. "To run like we did, that opened up our passing game; we were able to get more guys in space."
Like any running back should, Gripp was quick to credit his offensive line.
"All credit goes to the line," he said. "They opened the holes for us."
You have free articles remaining.
One of those trench warriors, senior tackle Drake VanHyfte, knew a key to turning Saturday's game around after trailing 7-6 at the half would be for the Titans' front line to assert themselves physically.
"Coach (Logan) Willits tells us every week that our run in the playoffs starts and stops with us up front," VanHyfte stated. "That comes with our physical play. We came out (in the second half) and punched them in the mouth, figuratively."
For all the strength of the Annawan-Wethersfield passing game, Willits believes that establishing the run first is the key that unlocks the door to what the Titan offense can accomplish.
"I think we're a multi-dimensional team; we have a lot of stuff centered around the run," said Willits. "We've got the guys up front to establish the run game, and to do good things with it. We talk about establishing the run game to open other guys up."
The Titans got away from the run for a good part of the first half, but getting back to basics helped them to punch their first Final Four ticket in three years.
"We got away from it in the first half, and never got back to it (before halftime)," said Willits. "I thought it was an obvious change in our game plan, to run the ball more after halftime and use it to establish a rhythm for us."