KEWANEE — With the offensive weapons at his disposal, Annawan-Wethersfield's Coltin Quagliano must at times feel like the proverbial kid in a candy store.
Running the controls of a unit averaging 40 points per game, the Titans' junior quarterback has the skill people around him to make his life under center seem easy. He has done his part, throwing for 2,649 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushing for 618 yards and five TDs in leading the top-ranked Titans to an 11-0 record.
"We've got phenomenal athletes all around," said Quagliano. "We've got great skill position people, and we feel we can be a dominant force against any opposing team."
As Annawan-Wethersfield prepares for Saturday's Class 1A state quarterfinal matchup with fellow unbeaten Morrison, Quagliano has the tools to continue the Titans' dominance.
Through the air, senior wide receivers Julian Samuels (40 receptions, 941 yards, 11 TDs) and Isaac Shaw (28 receptions, 730 yards, 10 TDs) provide a pair of fast-moving targets for opposing defenses to contend with.
"Coltin and I have a great bond on and off the field, and I would say I'm probably his No. 1 (receiver), but Isaac is definitely a great No. 2 guy," said Samuels. "Our other skill players take the load off of me and make my job easier, and Coltin makes my job easier, putting the ball where it needs to be."
As the year has gone on, Samuels and Shaw have gradually become more equal in terms of production, to the point where A-W coach Logan Willits describes them as being "No. 1 and 1A," respectively.
Shaw's seven-reception, 216-yard, three-TD performance in last Saturday's 30-26 second-round win at Forreston only strengthened that perception.
"Julian and Isaac are very complementary of each other," said Willits. "Teams have to respect and guard the whole field; they can't be defensively dominant on just one guy. Down the stretch, we've put them on the same side of the field a lot, and let them work off of each other."
Adding to the Titans' aerial strength are the junior duo of wideout Brady Kelley (15 receptions, 141 yards, three TDs) and tight end Kale Nelson (24 receptions, 405 yards, five TDs).
Out of the backfield, junior halfback Reece Gripp provides a dual threat, having rushed for 591 yards and 12 touchdowns and hauled in 14 passes for 298 yards and a pair of scores.
"Football is a team sport; you can't do it all by yourself," said Samuels. "Both Brady and Kale get open to catch balls, and Reece does his thing. Our offense is flowing because of that. With everyone on the team doing their job and playing their part, that's a recipe for success."
Gripp's contributions have been particularly huge. Originally slated to start as a wide receiver, he moved into the backfield when junior Tuker Miller was sidelined with a groin strain midway through the season. From that point on, Gripp has provided a strong counterpoint to A-W's aerial attack.
"With our offense and how multi-dimensional we are, it's good to have a back come out and catch passes, and I'd had experience running routes and catching passes," he said. "We all buy into our specific roles on offense, we call it doing one/11th of the job. If we execute what we're supposed to, the offense rolls."
With Miller (347 yards, six TDs in five games) closer to returning to the backfield, possibly as soon as Saturday's 1 p.m. home playoff date, the Titans' arsenal could become even more potent.
"At the beginning of the year, Tuker was solid at running back and hard to stop," said Gripp. "When he comes back, he'll help us to be more explosive than we already are."