This week's Illinois area football games

Thursday's game
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE (WEST DIVISION)
Monmouth-Roseville (5-1, 4-0) at Riverdale (0-6, 0-3): Today, 6 p.m. at Riverdale High School, Port Byron
This is the second consecutive Thursday contest for the Titans, who became playoff eligible after rallying to top Orion 34-28 last week, with quarterback Silas Braun's one-yard TD sneak with 23 seconds left capping a 91-yard, game-winning scoring drive. ... A win wraps up Mon-Rose's first playoff appearance since 2018, when it finished 9-3 and reached the IHSA Class 3A quarterfinals.
Friday's games
Sherrard (0-6, 0-3) at Rockridge (3-3, 2-2): Friday, 7 p.m. at Rockridge High School, Edgington
After snapping a two-game losing streak with last Friday's 27-8 win at Morrison, the Rockets seek back-to-back wins for the second time this year and look to strengthen their chances of clinching a playoff berth, particular with unbeaten Kewanee looming next week before taking on Orion in the regular-season finale. ... The Tigers have given up 48 or more points in five of their six games.
Morrison (1-5, 1-2) at Orion (2-4, 1-2): Friday, 7 p.m. at Charger Field
While the Mustangs are playing for pride at this point, for the Chargers the playoffs effectively begin now after last Thursday's road loss to Monmouth-Roseville. Orion needs to win out to make itself playoff eligible; after this weekend, it travels to Sherrard and finishes at home against Rockridge in what could be a make-or-break game for both of those teams.
Erie-Prophetstown (4-2) at Bureau Valley (2-4): Friday, 7 p.m. at Bureau Valley High School, Manlius.
In this week's Three Rivers crossover matchup, a win makes the Panthers eligible for their first playoff appearance in 2014. Already on its longest winning streak in eight years, E-P looks for the first five-game winning streak since the co-op began in 2001.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE (EAST DIVISION)
Mendota (5-1, 2-1) at Kewanee (6-0, 4-0): Friday, 7 p.m. at KHS Stadium
With only Sterling Newman (3-3, 1-2) remainining on their conference schedule, the Class 4A fifth-ranked Boilermakers can lock up at least a share of the TRAC East title with a win. It would be the first conference championship for Kewanee football since winning the Southwest Division of the now-defunct North Central Illinois Conference in 1993, which is also the last time it started 6-0. ... Since a 28-7 loss to Princeton (5-1, 3-1) in Week 4, the Trojans have scored 103 points in back-to-back wins, including last week's 60-0 rout over Sherrard.
LINCOLN TRAIL CONFERENCE
Ridgewood (0-6, 0-6) at Mercer County (3-3, 3-2): Friday, 7 p.m. at George Pratt Memorial Field, Aledo.
Coming off back-to-back wins, the Golden Eagles now have a golden opportunity to secure the two victories they need to be eligible for their 12th postseason appearance. Besides Friday night's game, Mercer County takes on a 1-5 Stark County club next week before closing the regular season against an Annawan-Wethersfield squad that could also be playing for its postseason life.
Annawan-Wethersfield (3-3, 2-3) at Stark County (1-5, 1-4): Friday, 7 p.m. at Gary Johnson Field, Wyoming.
Having lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2018, the Titans also appear to have a favorable two-week stretch starting this weekend, with a 2-4 ROWVA-Williamsfield squad coming up next week. Since the A-W co-op began in 2008, it has qualified for the IHSA playoffs every year. ... The Rebels will miss the postseason for the third straight time for only the second time in their history, having also missed the playoffs from 1993-95.
ROWVA-Williamsfield (2-4, 2-3) at United (3-3, 3-3): Friday, 7 p.m. at United High School, Monmouth.
While the Cougars need to win out to keep their postseason hopes alive, the Red Storm look to edge closer to their first postseason berth since 2015, which is also the last season in which United won more than two games. The Red Storm have put up 110 points in back-to-back wins, with senior running back Cormaic Flynn rushing for four touchdowns and tallying six TDs in a wild 66-34 win over Ridgewood last Friday.
NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI CONFERENCE
Forreston (5-1, 5-1) at Fulton (4-2, 3-2): Friday, 7 p.m. at Fulton High School
After bouncing back from their 47-point loss to NUIC leader Lena-Winslow (6-0) with a 42-14 win over Stockton and receiving votes in this week's AP Class 1A state rankings, the Steamers welcome another of their new league's state powers in Forreston's Cardinals, who are ranked fifth in 1A and is looking to set up a potential winner-take-all Week 9 duel with Le-Win, which is at second-place Durand-Pecatonica (5-1, 5-0) this week.
8-PLAYER
Decatur Lutheran (3-3) at Galva (0-6): Saturday, noon at Galva High School
After scoring 22 points and being shut out twice in their last four games, the Wildcats nearly matched that total last week against West Central, scoring 20 points. ... After a 1-3 start, the Lions have enjoyed a resurgence on offense, scoring 108 points in consecutive victories.
