ROCK ISLAND — The Sterling Golden Warriors are the No. 3 team in Class 5A behind longtime powers East St. Louis and Lombard Montini.
Sterling proved worthy of that ranking Friday night at Almquist Field, rolling over Rock Island 49-26 in the Western Big 6 Conference contest to improve to 6-0, 4-0 in the league. The Rocks fall to 3-3, 2-2.
Rock Island put up a tough front, but just could not get enough stops against a very good Sterling offense that was near 500 rushing yards in the win.
"They are a really good 5A football team," Rock Island Ben Hammer said. "The thing is, I think we are just as good as them and we are just as good as Moline. We just have to figure a way to stop hurting ourselves with penalties and negative plays. And we have to stop the big plays we are giving up."
The Golden Warriors came into this season with a bit of a chip on their shoulder. They heard some saying that Sterling would not be able to stand up to the bigger schools in the Western Big 6. They have already beat Class 7A Quincy and Class 6A Rocky. They'll host Class 7A Moline next Friday.
"Yeah, we are making noise in the Bog 6 right from the start," Sterling running back Jahshawn Howard said after running for 212 yards and two touchdowns on Friday. "We are showing that we won't be pushed around."
Instead, it was the Warriors who did the pushing on Friday, gaining 493 yards on 62 rushing attempts against the Rocks.
"They have a very big and talented offensive line," Hammer said.
Added Howard, "We saw on film how their line slats and we felt like they could not stop the run."
It was quarterback Cooper Willman who came into the game as the team's leading rushed by a longshot but it was Howard and Noel Aponte (15 carries for 73 yards and two TDs) who carried the load most of the first half. Then, Willman took over late and finished with 129 yards on 16 carries and a TD.
"Cooper does so much out there and you have to account for him all the time," Sterling coach Jon Schlemmer said. "We have other players and we showed that in this one."
Sterling athletic director and line coach Greg King, in his first time coaching at Rocky since he left the Rocks' program in 2001 had a big night as well.
"Yeagh, Kinger has told me stories for 13 years now about his days at Rocky and I guess the way his line played tonight he can keep telling those stories," Schlemmer said. "They played great all night."
Sterling scored on four of its five possessions in the opening half while the Rocks they couldn't keep up with the Warriors.
After Rock Island went three-and-out to start the game, Sterling went eight plays and 71 yards to score on a Howard plunge from the 3.
The Rocks came right back, led by a 45-yard burst by Davion Wilson (136 yards on 21 carries) and scored to tie it at 7 when Wilson bulled in from the 1.
Sterling came right back and scored on another quick drive, finished off by a 19-yard run by David Tessman.
Rock Island drove right back down to the Sterling 9, but three straight negative-yard plays and an incomplete pass stymied the drive. Sterling then went 81 yards on seven plays to go up 21-7.
"We had to get points there," Hammer said. "That was a big miss. We took a sack when we had to throw the ball away and at least get a field goal."
However, the Rocks wouldn't give up. A 22-yard Marriyon Rogers run, with 15 yards for a late hit tacked on, put the Rocks in good position and Wilson finished the drive with a 4-yard run to make it 21-14.
"Credit number 21 (Wilson), he is special," Schlemmer said. "Rock Island blocked people and played very hard. They got nearly 400 yards and that was not all our fault, they are really good."
Rock Island got its first defensive stand, stopping Aponte on a fourth-and-one at the RI 20. Devin Swift scrambled 30 yards to near midfield, but a block in the back (Rock Island's sixth penalty for 53 yards in the half) brought the ball back and RI had to punt.
That's when things got a crazy. Running the two-minute drill, Sterling threw a sideline pass where the receiver slid to catch the pass and the clock was stopped. Then, with the Warriors lining up to clock the ball after the next play, the officials never set the ball in play so the snap was made, the ball was slammed into the ground and the referee never started the clock.
Then, Aponte scored on a 7-yard TD run.
The Rocks got two defensive stops in the third quarter, including the first interception of Sterling quarterback Cooper Willman, a pick in the end zone by Perry Slater. However, RI could not get anything done with its opportunities.
Sterling then broke it open with three fourth-quarter TDs.
The Rocks did get two scores in the fourth quarter, a 49-yard pass from Eli Reese to Slater and a 66-yard TD pass from Swift to JáKye Hill in the closing minutes.
"It was nice to have everyone back, especially our full offensive line," Hammer said. "We did a lot of good things and we are still a very young team. We just have to figure out how to complete a game."