STERLING — How long can it last? That is the question Sterling football coach Jon Schlemmer wonders about his program.
The Golden Warriors have had a winning season and reached the playoffs in each of the past 17 seasons, but Schlemmer is thinking more about the last three years when Sterling has a 34-4 record with a wealth of speed and talent.
"We have been swimming in athletes the last few years and a lot of those guys are graduated. We don't have all that speed we have had," Schlemmer said. "This class has been on the back burner and in the shadows. They have been laying in the grass a little bit."
Schlemmer might be the one laying in the grass. The Golden Warriors have a lot of players coming back from last year, and have a very good quarterback in Cooper Willman, who split time last season, and talented junior H-back Tre Jordan.
Sterling's record is proof that it is a program that knows how to win.
"When you look at our running backs, a lot of them just didn't have many reps last season," Schlemmer said. "We have a chance to be a formidable team out there again, it just might look different. We may look to more big-boy football."
That would be behind offensive linemen 260-pound Aiden Miunos-Ripley and 245-pound Nate Bowers.
Schlemmer will have to fill a number of holes and hopes that those players who stood and watched the Warriors last year will be ready to step in.
"It is always beneficial to be on the same field for every practice with some really good teams," he said. "They were doing all the same things on the same field with those players, that usually wears off."
Schlemmer also likes his defense with three returning starters up front, plus another player who would have started last year but was out all season with an injury. He also points out Nick Simister as a "special player" and Jordan as a very good player in the defensive backfield.