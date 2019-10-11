STERLING — "Mercy."
That is about the only way to describe the Sterling Golden Warriors on Friday night after pounding defending Western Big 6 Conference champion Moline Maroons in a 53-26 rout at Prescott Memorial Field. At least that was the best Sterling coach Jon Schlemmer could say it.
One week after rolling up 546 yards in a 46-26 win over Rock Island, the Warriors (7-0, 5-0 in the Big 6) ran through and around the Maroons for 408 yards and passed for 148 to up last week's effort with 556 total yards.
"You are never going to win a game when you give up yards like that," Moline coach Mike Morrissey said after his team fell to 4-3, 3-2. "(Sterling) doesn't do a lot on offense but what they do, they do really well. That's a really good team."
The Golden Warriors came into the season looking to show they belong with three of the biggest schools in the Big 6. Well, they beat Quincy, Rock Island and Moline all handily.
"I think we had a lot of guys who had this date circled," said Schlemmer. "This is the defending conference champs and our guys wanted this one. They are good, they are tough and they play hard, but I'll take my kids any day.
"I thought our offense did a really good job. We lost our starting running back (Jahshawn Howard) and we had guys ready to step in and take over."
Howard went out in the second quarter with 63 rushing yards on six carries, but Noel Aponte followed him with 117 yards and two TD runs, plus a long scoring pass. David Tessman ran for 75 yards on 12 carries and scored once.
Still, it all started with quarterback Cooper Willman. He rushed for 143 yards on 19 carries and scored three times. And when he needed to throw the ball, he was 10 for 12 for 148 yards and a TD.
"To be honest, we knew we could play with them but I never thought we would score 53 points," Willman said. "The big thing was we have been able to convert third- and fourth-down plays and that is huge."
In fact, their first three scores were on third- or fourth-down and short and each time the Warriors had huge holes to score on long TD runs.
Moline stayed in it because of Kaeden Dreifurst. He finished with 176 rushing yards on 17 carries, 104 yards receiving and a 50-yard kickoff return. He had TD plays of 86 yards on a one-handed catch of a swing pass that he outraced the defense, a 63-burst through the middle after making a great cut, and a 66-yard TD run when he broke at least six tackles.
"That number 6 is amazing," Schlemmer said.
Morrissey was even amazed with the effort.
"Kaeden was just outstanding," he said. "He did everything he could to keep us in the game. He is so capable and dynamic running, catching the ball and on the returns. He is so instinctive and such a good kid."
The Maroons let the game get away late in the first half and to start the second.
Sterling scored on a Willman 32-yard run with 4:38 left in the half, got the ball back with 1:39 left and drove for a score behind three Willman completions and a 19-yard run to set up a score to make it 26-12 at the half.
Then, the Warriors went 70 yards in 2:31 to start the second half to score and break it open.
"That really hurts," Morrissey said. "Giving up the score at the end of the half and then give one up to start the second made it tough."
Said Willman, "I think doing it last week in the final two minutes at Rocky gave us confidence to do it again."