FULTON — Opening the playoffs on the road against an undefeated team is always a daunting task, but the Fulton football squad feels up to that challenge.
Even back-to-back losses to Spring Valley Hall and Sterling Newman in their final two regular-season games leaves the 14th-seeded Steamers (5-4) undaunted as they prepare for Saturday's 1 p.m. IHSA Class 1A opener at No. 3 Freeport Aquin (9-0).
"Even in those last two games, we really feel like we held our own and had opportunities to win those games," said Fulton coach Patrick Lower, whose club dropped a 33-32 heartbreaker at Hall before falling 25-8 at Newman last Saturday. "This group we have, they were a young team last year and still made the playoffs at 5-4. We got off to a bit of a slow start this year; we did not get really healthy until Week 5. Once we got to 100 percent, I feel like we've played our best football."
The past several seasons, Fulton has used the early portion of its schedule to fine-tune its game, and the formula has seemed to work, having qualified for the postseason four straight years and five times in the last six seasons.
"When we get things started at the beginning of the year, we see where we're at as a team," said Lower. "We diagnose what we're good at, and what we're not so good at, and we figure out our weaknesses."
This past season, that approach showed its strengths as the Steamers posted a strong showing in the Three Rivers Conference's Rock Division, finishing in third place with a 4-2 record.
Fulton's only conference losses came to runner-up Newman and undefeated division champion Morrison, both state-rated squads.
"Going through the schedule we went through this year has us ready for just about anything," Lower said. "We're ready for a team that will spread you out and throw a bit, like Aquin does. Basically playing a 2A/3A schedule, we feel like we're pretty battle-tested."
Lower also feels that as a higher seed and holding a perfect record, the pressure in Saturday's matchup will be squarely on the state-ranked Bulldogs' shoulders, and he hopes his team can take advantage.
"We are definitely going to be ready," he said. "This is the time of year you always get excited for. We hope to play our best game (Saturday)."