FULTON — The chilliest night of the season didn’t slow down the Fulton offense.
Featuring an excellent passing night from quarterback Connor Barnett, and showcasing a Steamer running game led by power running backs Ethan Rash and Kyler Pessman, hosting Fulton rolled past rival Riverdale, 36-12 Friday night in a Three Rivers Rock contest key to both team's playoff hopes.
With the win, Fulton (5-2, 4-1) became playoff eligible. One more win in their last two games will automatically put the Steamers in the postseason. Fulton can seal their playoff fate next week with a victory over perenial playoff contender Spring Valley Hall (5-2).
Riverdale’s resurgent season under coach Guy Dierikx sits at 3-4 (1-3 TRAC). Riverdale must win out to be playoff eligible, with games against state power Sterling Newman and winless Bureau Valley.
“There is nothing particularly fancy about our game plan and style of play,” said Fulton coach Patrick Lower. “We focus on controlling the line of scrimmage, and moving the ball down the field with authority, capitalizing on our running game, and that formula is putting us in a solid position as the season winds down.”
Lower added a different offensive look to Friday's game plan, but those netted the same result.
Fulton was led by Rash with 140 yards on 14 carries and 3 touchdowns, Pessman with 70 yards on the ground on 16 carries along with one passing TD, and Barnett was 10-for-15 in the air for 116 yards and 1 TD.
“Our goal was to add a different look to our offense against Riverdale, and we were also able to pick up some pretty solid offensive yardage with the passing of Connor Barnett," said Lower. "He really showed us what he can do going forward.”
Riverdale was paced by Colton Reiman (23 carries, 81 yards, two touchdowns) and David Arney (12 carries, 62 yards).
The Steamers have won five of their last six games, and were built on the momentum gained from last week’s huge road victory at state-ranked Orion.
Fulton's offensive line dominated the first half for a 14-0 lead at intermission. Rash dove in from the 1-yard-line for the first score; Barnett found Jake Parnell for the next score with a 20-yard pass. A Pessman interception set up that second score.
“We had two solid opportunities to score in the first half, but like much of the season, putting points on the board in the red zone has been our nemesis this season,” said Dierikx. “Fulton has a great deal of size, and I was impressed by our ability to make adjustments and shut down their offense after the two scores in the first quarter.”
Riverdale opened the second half with the ball, and moved into Fulton territory, until a Jakob North quarterback sack short circuited the possession.
Fulton capitalized with halfback Pessman rolling out to his right, and hitting Ryan Snyder on a 23 yard touchdown pass. Pessman also ran the ball into the end zone for the 2 point conversion and a 22-0 lead.
After Riverdale turned the ball over to Fulton on their next possession, the Steamers stormed down the field again, and put the game out of reach on a 10-yard Rash TD run. Rash converted the two-pointer, and Fulton led 30-0 late in the third quarter.