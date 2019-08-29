As two of the closest area rivals, football games between Rockridge and Sherrard were must-see events on many a Friday night in the old Olympic Conference.
With the schools transitioning leagues, first to the West Central Conference after the Olympic folded in 2010, and then to their current home in the Three Rivers Conference, the rivalry has continued unabated in most sports. Over the last several years, though, football had become an exception.
That changes tonight. For the first time since Sept. 19, 2014, the Rockets and the Tigers will square off on the football field when they open the season with a 7 p.m. meeting at Sherrard's Clifford King Field.
"There's been a noticeable buzz in the hallways. I've heard kids not involved with football talk about going to the game," said Sherrard coach Scott Monson. "This week, there's been quite a bit more excitement in practice, a lot more energy."
Coming off last year's 2-7 finish in which they snapped an 18-game losing streak, the Tigers hope to make a bigger statement against a Rockridge squad that has reached the playoffs the last nine years in a row.
"It adds extra incentive, not just for the players, but for the fans," said Sherrard senior quarterback Kyle Yeater. "This could really kick-start our entire season."
Although a newcomer to the Rockridge football program, first-year Rocket coach Steve Disler has quickly picked up on just how much it means for this rivalry to be renewed. In the teams' last meeting nearly five years ago, the Rockets rolled to a 58-16 win en route to a 10-2 season and advancement to the Class 2A quarterfinals.
"I know the communities are so close to each other, it's a big rivalry, and this hasn't happened in awhile," said Disler. "People are itching to get back to this. Plus, it's the opener. You want to start out on the right foot. We're trying to go out and be the best we can be as a team. It's easier to start out 1-0 than 0-1."
At one time, both teams were member's of the TRAC's South Division, but when the league realigned itself for football under enrollment guidelines, Rockridge went in the Rock Division and Sherrard went to the Mississippi Division, the latter featuring schools with larger enrollments.
That means tonight's game will be the first time these players have met on the gridiron since their junior high days. Coupled with what is expected to be perfect late-summer weather, that should ensure an even more festive opening-night atmosphere.
"We've talked about (renewing the rivalry), and we're not oblivious to history, but quite frankly, I think the kids are probably more excited about this being the first game," said Monson. "It should be a pretty decent crowd with the weather, and two neighboring districts."
After more than two weeks of practice, Disler feels his squad is just as excited to line up against people wearing a different color uniform.
"I don't know if it's Sherrard, or if it's the same with someone different, but the kids are excited to play somebody else," he said. "The first week of practice is always exciting, but we've been at this for almost three weeks, and we've kind of been in a lull. It's finally nice to get a chance to see how we've improved, and how well we match up.
"Our job now is to play our best, and be the best we can be. That's the goal this week."