Alleman senior running back Nate Sheets was named as a Class 3A all-state selection by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Thursday.
Sheets led the Pioneers with 1,117 rushing yards and added 333 receiving yards. He scored 21 total touchdowns to help the Pioneers finish 5-5 and earn a playoff spot.
Moline running back Kaeden Dreifurst was honorable mention in Class 7A and Rock Island safety Perry Slater was honorable mention in Class 6A.
Dreifurst, a junior, had 153 carries for 1,207 yards and seven catches for 177 yards and 14 total touchdowns, despite missing two games.
Slater, also a junior, had seven interceptions and eight fumble recoveries on defense and also added 24 catches for 378 yards and eight touchdowns on offense.
Kewanee's Kavon Russell was an all-state selection as a wide receiver in Class 4A after helping the Boilermakers finish 7-4 and win their first playoff game since 1999.
Annawan-Wethersfield senior offensive lineman/linebacker Drake Van Hyfte and Morrison senior defensive back Nick Allen were all-state selections in Class 1A.
Van Hyfte has 146 tackles, 75 solo as well as 35 tackles for loss, two interceptions, a blocked kick and a defensive touchdown for the 12-0 Titans heading into their semifinal game against Lena-Winslow.
Allen finished the season with 93 tackles and six interceptions to help the Mustangs finish 10-1.
Mercer County junior offensive lineman Trace Seefeld, Orion junior running back Coby Schultz and West Carroll senior linebacker Zach King were honorable mention selections in Class 2A. Annawan-Wethersfield quarterback Coltin Quagliano and Morrison running back Riley Wilkens were honorable mention selections in Class 1A.
Prep boys’ bowling
Sterling 3256, Yorkville 3187: The Sterling Golden Warriors defeated Yorkville 3256-3187 behind Carter Schlegel’s high three game series of 651. He had games consisting of 169, 245, and 237. Golden Warriors senior Adan Romirez was second on the team with a high three game series of 564.