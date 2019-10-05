Rock Island Alleman's Rudy Glancey lifts teammate Jake Patting up, celebrating a touchdown against United Township during first half action Saturday at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Alleman's Nate Sheets slips the tackle of United Township's Cayne Smith and scores his second touchdown Saturday at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
Alleman's Killian Ahern makes the catch and runs 46 yards on the play against United Township during action Saturday at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
United Township's Traveyeon Coleman-Lenzen makes the catch against Alleman's Ryan Dockery-Jackson during first half action Saturday at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
Rock Island Alleman's Rudy Glancey lifts teammate Jake Patting up, celebrating a touchdown against United Township during first half action Saturday at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
ROCK ISLAND — Nate Sheets is the Energizer Bunny of the Western Big 6 Conference. The Alleman senior just keeps running and running and running.
For the second straight week, Sheets carried the ball more than 30 times, played every play on defense and lined up on the special teams to lead the Pioneers to a football victory — beating United Township 41-33 at Lindberg Stadium on Saturday.
Sheets rushed for 287 yards and five touchdowns on 35 carries in a rather odd game that saw a ton of penalties, at least one ejection and plenty of officials meetings in a game that lasted more than a game should last.
"It is a credit that the way the coaches make sure our bodies are ready," Sheets said. "They make sure we get our rest after games and I am always ready to do whatever they ask of me. I just do whatever I have to do to win a game. My team has my back and I always have their back."
Added Alleman coach Todd Depoorter, "He is a dynamic player and such a talented individual. All I can say is Nate is a competitor. He plays the game with a purpose."
The Panthers had exactly the start they wanted, stopping the Pioneers after an early drive and then moving 80-yards the other way, capped off by a gorgeous back-shoulder pass from Daslah Geadeyan to Trevell Carpenter in the front corner of the end zone.
Then, things took a turn when Sheets took in a punt at his own 34 and returned it to the UT 24. With the help of a roughing the passer penalty, Alleman found the end zone when Sheets bulled in from the 1.
UT drove right back down the field, but a false start penalty stopped the drive and Alleman took the ball back and used a pretty 46-yard Alec Ponder to Killian Ahern pass to the Panthers' 9. Sheets then raced into the end zone on the next play to put Alleman up 14-7.
On the first play after the kickoff, Alleman defensive lineman Rudy Glancey ripped the ball out of the UT running back's hands and set the Pioneers up inside the 30.
A well-set play by the Pioneers found Jack Patting in open area to go 17 yards for another Alleman score to make it 21-7.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
"We had three trips in the red zone where we came up empty and that fumble hurt," UT coach Nick Welch said. "That's the difference between winning and losing these games. We are getting there. We keep scratching and clawing and it is coming. We're going to get that win and the confidence will really rise."
The Pioneers appeared to have the game put away in the third quarter when Sheets scored from 43 and 12 yards to go ahead 35-14. Then, UT started to get it going with Geadeyan putting a huge night together.
The Panthers cut the lead to 35-21 on a Cayne Smith run, then Geadeyan found Traveyeon Coleman for 16 yards and a TD to cut the lead to 35-27 with 3:15 left.
"We thought their defensive front was really good," Depoorter said. "They also have a lot of talent in the backfield and (Geadeyan) does a nice job. You can see coach Welch has them playing hard and believing."
With hopes of getting the ball back, Sheets burst through the middle and went 82 yards, untouched for his fifth TD.
"I was still feeling good and knew we needed something," Sheets said. "UT has an attitude now that they didn't have in the past. They have a lot of talent and they really fight."
Not to be outdone, Geadeyan (17 for 24 for 293 yards) found Carpenter on a crossing route and Carpenter broke a tackle and outran the Alleman defense for a 67-yard touchdown. Alleman was able to gobble up the onside kick to wrap up the victory.
"Das continues to get better," Welch said. "He is starting to trust his reads. He's going to be a good one. I give coach (Ryan) Webber credit for teaching him about poise. We're seeing that now."
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-003
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-001
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-002
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-004
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-005
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-006
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-007
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-008
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-009
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-010
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-011
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-012
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-013
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-014
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-015
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-016
100519-mda-spt-ut-alleman-fb-017
Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter