ROCK ISLAND — It is a pretty good bet that Alleman senior Nate Sheets could play any spot on the football field and be successful. Heck, he could probably play any sport for the Pioneers and be one of the best players on the field.
As it is, Sheets will stick to playing three sports — football, basketball and baseball — and be just fine in each. For now, he'll concentrate solely on being a running back and free safety this fall.
Well, he'll also play on special teams as a kick returner and a punter.
"He is one of those guys who you want on your team," Alleman coach Todd Depoorter said. "He was blessed with two older brothers who taught him a lot when he was growing up. He does things you can't teach."
Sheets will be asked to carry a larger load this season with a new quarterback taking over the offense after Sam Mattecheck was there the previous three years.
"On defense, I try to be a leader and I like being able to see the field and make plays," Sheets said. "I've always loved having the ball in my hands, so I guess you could say being a running back most.
"It will be different not looking at Sam in the huddle, but I think we have a couple of quarterbacks who will do a great job for us."
For now, Sheets understands Alleman will have more changes than just a new quarterback. He is optimistic that the Pioneers will be just fine after a 5-5 season last fall.
"We have been moving a lot of people around to start the practice season so we can get everyone in their best spots," Sheets said. "It may take us a little time to get it all figured out but our guys always seem to step up."
That's a big part of Alleman football. The Pioneers are a close-knit group that fights together as one. Sheets said that is something that really hits players when they become seniors.
"As sophomores and juniors, you just play and it flies by so fast," he said. "When you become a senior it just seems to change. You see it it guys who have turned seniors when we were young and you don't know why, but you realize it yourself when it happens.
"We are all super-close, but when I realized I was a senior this year it got to me that you've got this band of brothers and in a few months it will all be over. I have seen past seniors after their last games and now I know why it hurts so much for them."
Sheets just loves to play and doesn't care where he is on the field. He also doesn't care whether he's playing defense of offense.
"He just wants to be on the field," Depoorter said. "He is an unselfish kid and he understands how to make plays. He won us our Game 9 at Bloom to get us in the playoffs by basically just stealing the ball away from their offense to turn the game around.
"He can throw the ball, catch the ball, run the ball and block when he has to. He's the kind of player a coach likes to have."