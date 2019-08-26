EAST MOLINE — When a high school football program is transitioning into its third head coach in four seasons, it can be tough on the players.
It is even more difficult for the seniors who are hearing a third different voice during their prep career.
That's the state United Township is in, but first-year coach Nick Welch found the guy who he believes will settle the entire team in senior offensive tackle/middle linebacker Tim Rogers.
"I learned a lot about Tim in the summer when he was 25 for 25 in summer attendance," Welch said. "When you are trying to build a program, that is the kind of guy you want. When we voted for captains, we had 40 kids voting and 34 voted for Tim — and most didn't vote for anyone else."
Rogers has that presence, both on the field and off. He knew from past seasons that he had to be a leader from Day 1 when Welch took over.
"The first thing I had to do was emphasize attendance to everyone," Rogers said. "Getting in the weight room gets you bigger and stronger, but just as big is being there to become a team.
"I am a guy who told my teammates 'I will be there every day, I want you to be there with me.' In the past, we would have a number of guys missing six or seven days in the summer. You miss the training and you miss the team building."
Welch said he had 45 guys working out this summer and 30 or so were there almost every day. That's something Rogers had not seen in the past and was thrilled to see that change this year.
"This just feels different and it started even before the summer," Rogers said. "We have seen a lot of guys come out who have not been out before. We started the first practice (on Aug. 12) with about 80 sophomore and varsity guys."
Welch loves the attitude he has seen so far, and credits Rogers with helping that along.
"We can all control our own effort and attitude, but great teams win with leadership," Welch said. "That means leaders who can turn players into a team."
Still, there are those different voices from one coach to the next. Rogers admits that is not always an easy transition, but he always remembers the most important thing. "It's still football," he said.
"It is challenging to understand the different verbiage from one coach to the next," Rogers said, "then you realize the words may be different but football is still football."
Both Welch and Rogers understand that this season will have plenty of peaks and valleys. Rogers will always believe his team will win, but he also knows he has to be ready if things don't go well.
"My mindset will always be that we are going to go 9-0," Rogers said. "I set goals that may not be easy and I know if things don't go great, we will still always battle to get better.
Last year, we lost the first game, won the next game and got excited, then the next week things started getting worse. As a leader, I won't let that happen. I will make sure everyone keeps their heads in and win or lose, we want to be the ones who build this program back up."