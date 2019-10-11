GENESEO — Darrell Woodson had been close to blocking a few kicks earlier this season.
But every time the ball just barely eluded the reach of Rock Island’s diminutive junior defensive back.
On Friday night, he finally got two of them, and the second one sent his team to an important Western Big 6 victory.
Woodson swatted down a 33-yard field goal try by Geneseo’s Logan Hansen as time ran out to help the Rocks escape with a 14-13 victory over Geneseo in the first meeting since 1940 between the two schools at Bob Reade Field.
“Speed. Just speed,’’ Woodson said sheepishly as one teammate after another came by to slap him on the back. “I’m confident I can get to just about any kick. I just run in there and lay out.’’
Woodson also got a hand on a 47-yard attempt near the end of the first half, but it was the final one that crushed Geneseo (3-4, 1-4 WB6) after a valiant second-half comeback.
“Our kids fought hard, they battled hard,’’ Geneseo coach Larry Johnson said. “We just didn’t get enough breaks to go our way.’’
After collecting more yards in penalties (45) than they did in offense (41) in the first half, the Maple Leafs got their running attack rolling behind a committee of backs in the second half.
They took advantage of Rock Island’s fourth turnover of the night to score a touchdown with 3:55 remaining on a 9-yard run by sophomore Jonathan Maxwell.
That made it 14-13, but rather than kick the extra point, Johnson opted to try a 2-point conversion that would have given the Maple Leafs the lead.
“Momentum was on our side,’’ Johnson said. “We talked about it. I talked to the guys on the sideline and I just thought momentum was on our side. I think when you’ve got momentum, you take advantage of it.’’
Rock Island (4-3, 3-2 WB6) rose up, however, to stop Maxwell a yard short of the goal line.
Geneseo still had a chance, though. It forced a punt and got the ball back at its own 26-yard line with 2:27 remaining. From there, the Leafs embarked on a 13-play drive that included three pass completions by Jacob McConnell and tough runs by Bruce Moore, Dominic DeBoef, Maxwell and PJ Moser.
McConnell finally spiked the ball with four seconds showing on the clock to set up Hansen’s field goal try.
Woodson’s block set off a huge celebration on the Rock Island sideline.
“We scrambled and did what we had to,’’ Johnson said. “Our kids fought like warriors tonight and played hard. I’m really proud of them. This is just heart-wrenching … We put ourselves in position and that’s all you can ask. Their guts are hanging out right now.’’
Rock Island also made plenty of mistakes, especially in the first half, before coming alive offensively after halftime.
“We just regrouped at halftime,’’ said Rock Island running back Davion Wilson, who finished with 145 yards in 21 carries and scored both Rocky touchdowns.
“We knew we could move the ball on them. Once we got over all the mistakes, we knew we could run it down their throats.’’
Neither team scored in the error-filled first half but Wilson and friends took advantage of another Geneseo mistakes to open the second half. The Leafs fumbled the second-half kickoff with Perry Slater recovering and the Rocks only needed three Wilson runs up the middle to score the first points of the game.
However, later in the third quarter the Leafs put together a game-tying 12-play, 77-yard march that was capped by a 1-yard sneak by McConnell.
Rock Island bounced right back with a 62-yard march, culminated by a 34-yard gallop by Wilson. However, the Rocks left the door open for the wild finish when Wilson fumbled the ball away with 7:52 to go.