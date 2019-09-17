Despite winning a Top 10 showdown last weekend, Orion failed to gain any ground in the latest state football rankings.
With all of the teams rated ahead of them also winning, the Chargers (3-0) remained No. 7 in the Class 2A poll released Tuesday by the Illinois Associated Press.
Rockridge, which fell 19-0 to Orion in a classic Three Rivers Rock rumble, also retained a Top 10 spot. The Rockets (2-1) dropped only one spot because of the loss to No. 10 in the same enrollment class.
Annawan-Wethersfield did climb a rung in the 1A vote of sportswriters and broadcasters across the state. Taking advantage of Tuscola's fall after a Top 10 clash with Moweaqua Central A&M, the Titans (3-0) bumped up to No. 6 in the state's smallest class.
Moline (7A) and Morrison (1A) also continued receiving votes outside of the Top 10.
From local conferences, Sterling (3rd in 5A) and Sterling Newman (4th in 2A) both remained Top 10-rated.
You have free articles remaining.
Princeton (3A) and Princeville (1A) also still received votes.
The Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline participates in the weekly nominating and voting process.
Around the state, only Lincoln-Way East (8A) and East St. Louis (5A) earned a unanimous No. 1 ranking.
Also retaining top spots from last week were Chicago Mount Carmel (7A), Elmhurst IC Catholic (4A), Williamsville (3A), Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (2A) and Forreston (1A).
With Oak Lawn Richards losing, inheriting the No. 1 spot in 6A this week is Cary-Grove.