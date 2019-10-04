EDGINGTON – Sterling Newman’s special teams were special, the Comets defense relentless and their offense efficient, and it proved to be way too much for Rockridge to deal with Friday night.
Newman bounced back from a rough game last weekend against Morrison to handle the hosting Rockets, 28-7.
A fourth straight setback pushes Rockridge (2-4, 0-4 Three Rivers Rock) to the brink of playoff elimination with league-leading Morrison coming to town in two weeks.
Newman (5-1, 2-1), ranked No. 8 statewide in Class 2A by the Illinois Associated Press. remains in the conference title hunt.
Connor McBride paced the Comets with 123 yards of total offense and two touchdowns.
Newman began the game with an 8-play, 57-yard march capped off by a 7-yard touchdown run by Kye O’Brien to take an early 7-0 lead, but the next two scores were set up by special teams.
A Rockridge punt hit one of the Rockets’ cover men, giving Newman return man McBride a free chance. He maneuvered his way up the right sideline for a 45-yard return and a first down at the Rockridge 15. Five plays later, McBride scored from 4 yards out.
“The ball was coming down and I called ‘poison,’ which means everybody gets away from the ball,” McBride said. “The Rockridge guy stood right below it and it hit him. We always preach in practice to play that because when it hits the defensive player, it’s still live.”
Just before halftime, a Newman drive stalled near midfield. A poor snap to punter Nate Ahlers resulted in him scrambling to his right, where he got off a rugby-style punt under heavy pressure. It went out of bounds at the Rockridge 2.
On the Rockets’ first play, quarterback Brayden Deem coughed up the ball, and it was recovered by Newman lineman Ryan Waldschmidt in the end zone to put the Comets up 21-0 at halftime.
“Riley Wescott got in the backfield and knocked the ball loose and Brady Stevens just threw me right on the ball and I scored,” Waldschmidt said.
Newman strengthened its grip on the game by opening the second half with a score. McBride did the honors with a 55-yard TD pass from Jake Ackman to make the score 28-0.
Ackman completed 4 of 9 passes for 115 yards. Newman also had 36 carries for 167 yards, with McBride (10-68) and Andrew Velasquez (11-56) leading the way.
“We just grinded it out, and we needed that after last week,” Kreczmer said. “We had long drives, sustained drives, which was good.”
Rockridge, meanwhile, had trouble moving the ball all night against a stout Newman defense. The Rockets had 223 yards of total offense, and 60 of those came on their last possession against Comet reserves.
Rockridge avoided a shutout after a 45-yard pass from Deem to Peyton Dye with 13 seconds to play.
“The biggest thing is they were extremely disciplined,” Deem said. “They’re the most disciplined team we’ve played all year. They stuck to their jobs and did what they did. They’re just a really good team overall.”
Niko Zarlatanes had some success running the ball for the Rockets, with 13 carries for 84 yards. Deem passed for 82 yards and rushed for 46.
Rockridge visits winless Bureau Valley next Friday. Newman welcomes 2A-rated Orion next Saturday.