SHERRARD — Taking on longtime rival Rockridge for the first time in five years, the Sherrard football team was looking to make the occasion one it would remember for more than just the meeting itself.
Instead, it was the Rockets — and sophomore quarterback Brayden Deem in particular — enjoying a night they will not soon forget on a memorable Friday evening at Clifford King Field.
Down by as many as 24 points in the first half, Rockridge caught fire in the second half behind the play of Deem, who relieved starter Wyatt Rudsell in the second quarter. Deem connected on 17 of 26 passes for 263 yards, including the go-ahead touchdown to Cole Rusk with 1:56 remaining as the Rockets rallied for a 37-30 win.
“We really stuck to our jobs in the second half; that's what helped us come back,” said Deem, who threw two TDs in addition to rushing for 57 yards and two scores. “We just had to have that composure, just calm down and play football.”
Rusk, who caught nine passes for 134 yards, including the eventual game-winner on an 8-yard connection with Deem, could see a major difference from the first half to the second 24 minutes. An 82-yard touchdown return to open the third period by Rockridge's Peyton Locke, although wiped out by a holding penalty, set the tone.
“Our body language (at halftime) was down; I know I wasn't being the leader I should've been, but we never gave up,” he said. “On the first play of the second half, I said if we could take it to the house, we could come back, and that's what we did. Even though it didn't count because of the penalty, it was a big momentum changer.”
After rallying behind Deem's third-quarter TD toss to Nate Henry and fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Niko Zarlatanes and Deem, who followed his score by hitting Henry with the two-point conversion to make it 30-30, the Rockets could not rest easily after taking their first lead.
Aided by a pass interference penalty, the Tigers drove into the red zone with just under 45 seconds left, but on third down with 16.4 seconds on the clock, Henry intercepted Sherrard senior quarterback Kyle Yeater in the end zone to nail down the win.
“On that final drive, I thought we were going to win no matter what,” said Henry. “We held strong, and luckily, I was able to end it.”
The last time the Tigers had topped the Rockets on the gridiron was in the third week of the 2009 prep season, a year in which Sherrard had its last winning season and playoff appearance to date. Up 30-8 at halftime after out-gaining Rockridge 381-157, Sherrard mustered just 24 yards and four first downs in the second half as many of its front-line players battled cramping issues.
“When we got in the locker room at halftime, a couple of guys started cramping up,” said Tiger junior running back Josh Bynum (88 yards on 12 carries). “We didn't think it would get that bad.”
Before a large crowd on a gorgeous late summer evening, the Tigers took the opening kickoff and put together a seven-play, 75-yard drive that was capped when Yeater scored from six yards out. However, they missed the two-point conversion, the first of five such misfires that would ultimately prove costly.
On the second play of the second period, Sherrard made it a 12-0 game when Yeater connected with Corbin Crippen on a 65-yard scoring pass. Less than three minutes later, a 64-yard Eli Bernier scoring sprint had the hosts up 18-0.
That lead grew to 24-0 when Yeater (10 of 20, 199 yards) hit D'Angelo Moody with a 64-yard strike. Deem got Rockridge on the board with the first of his two TD runs with 4:36 left until halftime, but Bynum's 25-yard scoring run with 1:41 on the clock answered the Rockets' initial strike.
“Hopefully this (loss) won't set the tone for the year,” said Bynum. “This game is something for us to build on.”