With a 26-14 win over Alleman on Friday, and a little help, the Rock Island Rocks will open the IHSA Class 6A playoffs at Almquist Field barring something crazy between now and tonight's announcements.
The Rocks entered play at the No. 17 team in Class 6A. With 32-team brackets, just moving up one spot, the top 16 would get home games. Rock Island took a step back before the games began when Sycamore slid from 5A to 6A, according to Joliet Herald-News sports editor Steve Soucie.
Soucie is one of the top prep football prognosticators in the state.
That would have moved Rock Island to No. 18. However, two moves forward made it 16 when both Kenwood and Simeon did not play this week because of the Chicago Public League strike. Kenwood is 7-1 but has just 33 playoff points. With three other Western Big 6 wins, plus wins by Bradley-Bourbonnais and Metamora gave the Rocks 38 points.
Then, on Friday night, a 6-2 Providence team lost to fall to the 6-win category and below Rocky. Also, Riverside-Brookfield lost to Elmhurst-IC Catholic to fall to 6-3. That would send the Rocks up to No. 14.
Alleman actually had a chance to get a home game this weekend had the Pioneers won on Friday. Their 44 playoff points would have moved a 6-3 Pioneers team from 25th to 15th. Instead, at 5-4, Alleman would appear to be falling behind Lisle to No. 26.
However, one would doubt any teams in Class 3A would be excited to play a 5-4 Alleman team.
Moline got the win it needed to become playoff eligible at 5-4. The Maroons also picked up four more playoff points and sit at 42. The Maroons went into Friday night's game against Quincy as the No. 31 team in Class 7A.
Two 4-4 teams ahead of Moline took losses on Friday to move the Maroons to No. 29. Because of the CPL strike Chicago Lincoln Park will drop below Moline with its 5-3 record and 38 playoff points to make it No. 28 and Whitney Young will fall out of the playoffs with their 4-4 record.
Meanwhile, Lincoln-Way West lost to drop to 5-4 and appears to have the same 44 playoff points as Moline. That would have them tied at No. 25 and a draw would decided who is the 25th and who is 26th.