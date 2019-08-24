— Rockridge, Morrison previews B5
ROCK ISLAND — MJ Stern grew up a quarterback. He played the position in Little Rocks in fifth and sixth grade. He played it for two years at Edison Junior High. He played it as a freshman and sophomore at Rock Island.
Then, it all changed right before the start of his junior season last fall.
Stern lost out in a battle with senior Ian Purvis and junior Devin Swift. He moved to the free safety position and played very well.
He's on the move again this year, but this time he'll stay on defense as an inside linebacker.
"Honestly, I was put in the circumstances and I realized last year that I had to do what I had to do to help my team the most," Stern said. "It was hard to give up playing quarterback, but at the end of the day I had to do what was best.
"It was still in my mind last year, but I was not going to ruin my outlook on football. Now, I think I actually prefer playing defense. I'm loving it."
RI coach Ben Hammer understands that Stern wanted to be a quarterback, but he loves the way Stern has taken to playing defense and become a leader on and off the field.
"MJ is an unselfish young man," Hammer said. "He has done everything we have asked from him. He's a quality guy in school and on the field. It tells you something when he was unanimously voted a team captain this year."
In just his second year as a full-time defensive player, Hammer is amazed at the way Stern has adapted and understands the game from the other side. He believes Stern's quarterbacking skills might have keyed the switch.
"It helped me a lot last year as a free safety on pass coverage," Stern said. "I have a pretty good idea what the quarterback wants me to do, so I'm a step ahead. I get a similar view, just a little closer at linebacker.
"Learning the defensive schemes and transitioning to the other side of the ball was not that hard. The hardest part was tackling. As a quarterback you try to stay away from contact. It was all mental and once I got that part down, I was fine."
In fact, hitting is a big part of what Stern likes the most. That's one of those apple not falling far from the tree stories. Stern's dad, Matt Stern, was a linebacker at the University of Illinois. However, dad didn't want son to follow in his footsteps.
"He actually told me he didn't want me to play linebacker like he did," MJ said. "Life is unpredictable because here I am now. He knows how much fun linebacker is, so I think he is enjoying it. He has even taught me a few of his tips and tricks."
And that quarterback thing? Well Hammer said he could probably step in there again if needed.
"MJ could play safety, quarterback, wide receiver if we needed him," Hammer said. "He is just a football player who loves the game."