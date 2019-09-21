ROCK ISLAND — With nine starters (including both revolving starting quarterbacks) not in the starting lineup, the Rock Island Rocks looked discombobulated from the get-go.
Battling a very eager United Township team, the Rocks needed a 28-point fourth quarter to win a much-closer-than-it-looked-like 42-20 homecoming win.
Rock Island coach Ben Hammer said six of those players returned in the third quarter, but the Panthers had the game tied at 14 after three quarters and the Rocks' facing a fourth down with three yards to go.
Eli Reese, who didn't play in the first quarter, bulled his way to the first down. Then, a couple of plays later, he hit JáKye Hill for a pass down the sideline. Hill stopped on a dime and spun around the defender to turn the play into a 36-yard touchdown.
"Between injuries and suspensions we were without nine starters in the first half," RI coach Ben Hammer said. "I will take an ugly win over a pretty loss any time.
"Eli made a big run and a big pass to JáKye that was actually a play one of my assistants, Lance Riccio, called from the booth."
UT coach Nick Welch was thrilled with his team's effort but knows his team could have snapped their 37-game Western Big 6 losing streak.
"I'm proud of our kids," Welch said. "They fight, scratch and claw. They are hurting right now and I hurt for them. I think a lot of people were surprised we were in this game but I wasn't.
"We left some plays on the field and we didn't make the winning plays, like getting that stop on the fourth down play. We missed a couple big pass plays. We will keep working and we will not be going away."
Reese followed by also scoring on an 18-yard TD run in the fourth period with 6:41 left. The sophomore rushed for 37 yards and was 7 for 13 passing for 123 yards.
Davion Wilson scored from four yards out and Perry Slater returned a fumble 36 yards for another late score to make the final much look much worse than it was.
"We lost some of our guys for bad decisions but we just had to keep playing," Wilson said. "I had t play more linebacker than I ever had but I had to do whatever I could to get us a win and keep us in the Big 6 chase."
It could not be much uglier for the Rocks in the first half, yet they were able to build a 14-7 lead at the half.
Wilson returned the opening kick 89 yards to the UT 1. It took four plays to get the ball in the end zone. Three Wilson carries netted negative two yards before third-string quarterback M.J. Stern ran into the end zone on fourth down.
UT nearly gave the Rocks six more when Marieon Anderson stepped in front of a pass and had nothing but green ahead of him, but he dropped the pass. UT then drove all the way to the Rocks' 12, but the defense stalled the Panthers, and the field-goal attempt was missed.
UT took over again and powered around and through the defense getting to the RI 2 at the end of a quarter.
On a third-down play to start the third quarter, the Panthers fumbled into the end zone and Roger Clayton landed on it in the end zone to tie the game.
A penalty on their next possession had the Rocks sitting at second and 25 when Stern hit Wilson on a screen. The talented running back slipped through a few UT defenders and then made two beautiful cuts to go 78 yards for the score.
"This is a game we had to get," Wilson said. "I hadn't returned kickoffs since I was in eighth grade but they asked me to do it and it was fun. I thought I was in the end zone."
UT was slowed early in the third, but got it going again and ran off four straight big plays with Telvin Chatman going in from the RI 13 to tie it at 14.
The Panthers dominated the clock and the stats, rushing 47 times for 269 yards while their defense stymied the Rocks to 92 yards on 34 attempts.
"This was the same tail we have had all season," Hammer said. "When we have negative plays (nine for negative 54 yards) and bad penalties (five of six penalties for 10 or 15 yards) we struggle. Otherwise, we move the ball and score points."
Added Welch, "Our defense rose to the challenge and really defended well against a team that makes you defend 53 yards sideline to sideline. Rock Island has great players all over the field and we just need to shore things up and build some depth on defense to get some two-way guys off the field."
