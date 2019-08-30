ROCK ISLAND — It was one that got away for the Rock Island Rocks on Friday night at Almquist Field.
On a night that nearly went into Saturday, the Rocks rallied after a slow start to grab a 35-20 lead over Bradley-Bourbonnais. Then, a couple of mistakes on offense, a mistake on special teams and a whole bunch of penalties (many of which had the Rock Island fans and coaches up in arms) allowed the Boilermakers to score the final 16 points of the game and leave with a 36-35 win.
"Our defense was just unbelievable but our offense and special teams left them out to hang to much," Rock Island coach Ben Hammer said. "We are so young and we were missing three key starters (Jaylin Brozovich, ankle, Isaiah Morrow, knee and Davion Wilson, team rules violation). I think we just wore down in the end."
Leading 35-20 after a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes, the worm turned early in the fourth quarter.
A line-drive punt turned into a 66-yard return touchdown by B-B's Dalton Boswell. Then, an ill-advised pass over the middle less than a minute later was intercepted by Boswell, who returned it to the Rocks' 3.
A TD came one play later and it was all of a sudden a 35-32 game with still 11 minutes left.
A couple of chances to put the game away went for naught and a controversial hit out of bounds, followed by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty put the Boilers in field-goal range late in the fourth. Graham Johnson made his kick from 22 yards out to give his team the 36-35 lead.
Hammer refused to take questions about the officials. The game ended with 27 penalties (19 on the Rocks) plus seven other flags that were either declined or offsetting. That helped the game last three hours and 20 minutes after a three-hour freshman game that was also flag-filled.
"We had a couple turnovers that hurt and I guess we had too many penalties," Hammer said.
The Rocks still had a chance to win the game when Perry Slater returned the ensuing kickoff 45 yards to Bradley's 30 yard line. However, Devin Swift's pass to Marieon Anderson was intercepted at the B-B 3 and the Boilers ran the clock out.
"If we had a (Nickolas) Roessler, we would have run the ball three times and let him kick a field goal," Hammer said. "We have two kickers who we are confident in but don't have that big a leg. We just couldn't run the ball in the second half.
"The primary receiver on the play was (Victor) Guzman on an out. I'll have to watch the video to see if it was there. Anderson was the second read and if (Swift) throws it a foot longer we are all celebrating a win right now. It was there."
The Rocks ran the ball 17 times in the second half and gained just 32 yards.
For a quarter and four minutes to start the night, the Rocks football team could do nothing right.
Then, with his team trailing Bradley-Bourbonnais 17-0 Marriyon Rogers took a kickoff at his own 3 and after slipping through the middle he broke free and went 97 yards for a touchdown to get his team and the hometown crowd roaring.
The Boilermakers took advantage of a short field to drive for a field goal, but the Rocks got it rolling after that.
With quarterbacks Swift and Eli Reese rotating series, Swift finally got the offense going with a couple big Rogers runs got the Rocks deep in B-B territory. On a third down at the 21, Swift rolled to the right, stopped quickly and found Guzman crossing the middle at the 5. Guzman raced untouched into the end zone.
Hammer called timeout before the ensuing kick and set up a play for kicker Peter Kimba to pop his kickoff high and down the right sideline. Slater raced to the spot of the return, knocked the ball away from the B-B return man and recovered the kick.
Swift came back in and threw what his team thought was a TD to JáKye Hill. However, that was called back by one of 22 penalty flags thrown in the half. Swift, though, came back two plays later to fire a laser to Guzman at the goal line for a TD.
Swift continued to shine in the third quarter with a 23-yard TD pass to Hill on a perfect strike just over the hands of the defender in the end zone.
Then, on a third and long play, Swift found Slater behind the defense and Hill outran everyone 70 yards for a score.
Early in the game, a couple special teams mistakes, a fumble and an incomplete pass on a fourth down at the RI 32 gave the Boilers three golden opportunities to score and they cashed in on each.
Hammer said he still hasn't made a call on his starting quarterback. Swift started 9-of-10 passing for 182 yards and four TDs. However, he completed just two of his next eight for three yards and two interceptions. Reese missed on both of his passes and had a 56-yard TD run called back by a holding penalty.
"People say if you have two quarterbacks, then you have none," he said. "I don't believe that. We have two quality athletes and we will go with the hot hand.
"We just lost to a very good Class 7A team. I think we just need to get healthy and we'll be a very good 6A football team. The big thing now is to get the guys refocused and put this in the rearview mirror on Monday."